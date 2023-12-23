Instead of Driving, Max Verstappen Wants Father Jos to Focus on Mentoring Young Talent for Upcoming Venture

Earlier this year, Max Verstappen revealed his plans of launching his own racing team, Verstappen.com racing. The Dutchman plans on competing in the GT World Challenge from 2025 onwards and he has already started making a team. While talking about hiring the right people for his team, Verstappen spoke about how he expects his father, Jos, to mentor young talent instead of focusing on racing for the team.

Advertisement

In an interview with Formule1.nl, Verstappen spoke about his father’s experience in rallying, and how he expects him to be a mentor. The 26-year-old is grateful that his father is part of a project that they both think is fruitful.

“We are still working out the details, but a mentor-like role would suit him well and that is something he likes.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VerstappenCOM/status/1738155107965927688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, Jos Verstappen should be a great addition to the mentorship program that Max has in mind. Although the 51-year-old is often criticized for his methods, he did shape his son into a world-class F1 driver. Today, Max Verstappen is a three-time world champion and the most dominant driver on the grid.

While Jos Verstappen did not have a very memorable career in F1, he is leaving his mark in the rallying world today. Max does not think much about his father being a part of the racing team of Verstappen.com, but that does not mean he doesn’t appreciate everything he is doing.

Max Verstappen is extremely supportive of his father’s driving career

Jos Verstappen is currently trying his trade in rallying, where he is driving under the Verstappen.com banner. Max appreciates what his father is doing, and acknowledges the fact that rallying is extremely dangerous.

On the other hand, Max himself does not see himself venturing into the same discipline of racing. He recalls how his father has already taken a few hits, and while he is appreciative of what he sees from afar, he doesn’t really want to think about driving in the dirt as of now.

Advertisement

Max’s father can use his experience from both rallying and F1 to mentor the youngsters who are a part of Verstappen.com racing. Max, along with his father, Team Redline, and Thierry Vermeulen, started this venture to provide young drivers with a platform to get into the expensive world of motorsports.

What makes this project unique is the fact that Max wants drivers who race on simulators too, to be a part of this real-life experience.