Christian Horner Refuses to Budge About Link Between Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton – “Doubt if I Was the Only One Who Was Contacted”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner grabbed all the headlines a few weeks ago when he claimed that one of Lewis Hamilton’s entourage had contacted him for a potential move to his side. While Hamilton rubbished the same, Horner has refused to budge. Instead, the 50-year-old has claimed recently that he perhaps was not the only one whom Hamilton contacted.

In a recent interview with Motorsport Week, Horner explained why it does not surprise him that the Mercedes driver is keen to move to a team like Red Bull. “He’s the most successful driver of all time and hasn’t won a Grand Prix since 2021. So you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out. I doubt if I was the only one who was contacted“, said Horner (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl).

Horner then added that since he and Hamilton have made contrasting claims, he understands that it is his word against the 38-year-old’s. As a result, there is no way of proving that such a conversation took place. It is the people who will decide who they choose to believe between the two.

This whole saga began after Horner gave an interview to the Daily Mail and claimed that Hamilton was keen to move to Red Bull. Soon after, the Mercedes driver rubbished Horner’s claims by stating that he had not spoken to the 50-year-old in years.

“I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no one as far as I’m aware, from my team have spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to Christian really in years,” said Hamilton in an interview with Sky Sports. When Lewis denied the same, Horner claimed that it was the 38-year-old‘s father, Anthony Hamilton, who contacted him.

Christian Horner claimed Red Bull rejected Lewis Hamilton

During the same interview with Motorsport Week, Christian Horner claimed that a move for Lewis Hamilton to Red Bull did not materialize as there is no seat available on his team. Moreover, Horner has also repeatedly claimed that a partnership between Max Verstappen and Hamilton will never work.

Now, since Hamilton has already extended his contract with Mercedes, it seems unlikely that he will move elsewhere. The two parties came to an agreement a few months ago to extend the Briton’s deal until the end of the 2025 season.

While extending his contract, Hamilton made it clear that his aim still remains to fight for a record eighth title. Moreover, since Hamilton also has had a longstanding relationship with Mercedes for almost a decade, he has also claimed that joining Red Bull would be bad for his legacy.