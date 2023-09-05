Internet Beef Erupts Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Mother

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz seem to have a strong relationship off the track as they are often seen hanging out and cracking jokes with one another. However, that relationship was put to the test this past weekend during the Italian Grand Prix. The two raised several concerns among the Tifosi after they had a nerve-wracking end to the race. Since Leclerc pushed Sainz to the limit, the Spaniard’s mother has liked Tweets that state that the Monegasque does not have “honor“.

Advertisement

While some raised concerns with Ferrari’s strategy because of their decision to let their drivers race at their home Grand Prix, team principal Fred Vasseur defended their decision. The Frenchman explained how both Leclerc and Sainz put on a show for the Tifosi.

Carlos Sainz’s mother triggers massive controversy

A few days after her son battled Charles Leclerc hard to secure the final podium at the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz’s mother has triggered a massive controversy following her recent social media activity. Fans such as Cande have pointed out how the Spaniard’s mother has liked posts on social media that claim that the Monegasque is not honorable.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/candeleclerc16/status/1698925237029552464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/candeleclerc16/status/1698934742417084579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Emi speculate about what “drama” Sainz’s family would have caused had Leclerc grabbed that final podium spot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maraneIlo/status/1698966940943794342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Emi then also points out how Leclerc has shown “what honor is” after Sainz’s mother’s recent social media activity.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maraneIlo/status/1698961096307032233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While questions have been asked of Leclerc, the Monegasque has made it clear about what kind of a relationship he shares with Sainz.

Charles Leclerc believes his relationship with Carlos Sainz is competitive

While speaking in a recent interview with Motorsports Italy, Charles Leclerc made it clear that he is a racing driver and shares a “competitive” relationship with Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque made it clear that they both like to push each other as hard as they can.

“Between us, there is also a lot of competitiveness, after all, we are in F1 and personally I love the sport because there is competition, and it’s great that it’s like that,” explained Leclerc. The two will now hope to put on another show at the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place from September 15 to 17.