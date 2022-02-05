“There will be no number one and number two driver”– Haas denies having a pecking order in 2022 despite Mick Schumacher beating Nikita Mazepin by a mile in 2021

There will be no priority between Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin when it comes to racing for Haas for the 2022 season.

The two rookies Haas introduced in 2021 will be stepping into their second season of F1. However, Haas is limiting itself not to define a pecking order for 2022.

Despite Mick Schumacher having better performances than his teammate across most of the races in 2021, the American F1 team claims that the leader on the grid would be decided by every race, considering whoever has better prospects at that moment.

“Both drivers [compete] equally in our team, they’ve got equal status contracts, so there will be no leader,” Guenther Steiner said. “The leader will come out in each race, who is doing a better job in practice and qualifying.”

“Then when you do that, in the race obviously you start in front and you are automatically in a better position. But the starting point every weekend is the same, there will be no number one and number two driver.”

In 2022, Haas declared that they would be more competitive than before. So, both drivers would no more be at mercy when they are at the end of the pack, provided Haas manages to give them a better car.

Haas became the first team to reveal its 2022 avatar

February is the month of car revelation, and so far, Haas has been the only team to reveal its car for 2022. This year’s speciality is that aerodynamically, it is a new age car with fresh regulations.

Launching the new era of Formula 1 cars 🙌 Proudly presenting the #VF22 #HaasF1 #FWD2022 pic.twitter.com/JvK9YoJjbb — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 4, 2022

So, the engineering departments of every team will be tested this year. In short, it’s a make or break year. Meanwhile, Steiner claims that the car running during the tests in Barcelona would be a bit different from what they revealed on Friday.

At Barcelona, Haas would no more seek any changes in the car until the first race of the season, which is in Bahrain.

