Is Franco Colapinto a Musician?

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 18: Franco Colapinto (40) of Argentina and team Williams Racing during the Friday session of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix |

Franco Colapinto is among the latest additions to the F1 grid, racing in place of Logan Sargeant for the remaining season. The Argentine has been mighty impressive behind the wheel and is also hitting it off with his Williams teammate Alex Albon. The duo recently sat down for Williams’ Team Torque podcast. While at it, Albon expressed his wish to see Colapinto release some music.

The Anglo-Thai driver suggested Colapinto should release some songs with his name in them. The reason is simply the opportunity to rhyme ‘Colapinto’ with different words. Funnily enough, Albon himself could not find a word to rhyme with ‘Colapinto’ other than ‘window’. The start of the conversation on the topic, however, may have left many confused.

It all started when Albon suggested, “Maybe you need to think about making your own songs.” To this, Colapinto replied, “Yeah, I’ve got songs already.” One could mistake this for songs released by Colapinto himself. However, the Argentine simply meant that other artists had released songs with his name in them.

‘Lionel Messi has written into the podcast’ Team Torque is back and it’s a debut for Franco in Austin ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 18, 2024

“I feel like with the name ‘Colapinto,’ you can do everything,” Albon continued. Colapinto, who is not a fan of the idea, responded, “They have done some songs and it’s very embarrassing. It’s so embarrassing to hear your name in a song.”

Nevertheless, Albon added, “I think [with] ‘Colapinto,’ you can rhyme it. It’s got four syllables, Co-La-Pin-To. Surely you can do something.”

Long story short, Colapinto is not a musician. However, he has a number of songs in his name, mostly highlighting his Argentine heritage.

The most famous song on Colapinto

Surprisingly, of all the songs on Colapinto, the most famous is released by a French/American artist named Loopie. Available on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Loopie’s ‘Franco Colapinto’ has caught the eye of several fans.

The 2:30-minute composition is filled with F1 references and the rap section mentions Colapinto’s Argentine heritage. Given Loopie’s discography, one can take him to be an F1 fanatic. Among his most popular songs on Spotify is ‘Charles Leclerc’ which has been played 335,641 times.

His other compositions include ‘Esteban Ocon’ (191,031), ‘Pierre Gasly’ (285,904), ‘Esteban Ocon – Rajut Remix’ (45,526), and ‘Charles Leclerc 2’ (4,718). The song on Colapinto does not have numbers available but appears as the first in a Google search.