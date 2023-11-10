“It Could Be Like Driving on Ice”: Christian Horner Drops His Judgement on Las Vegas Track After Seeing Max Verstappen on Sim

The wait for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix is almost over as just a week remains for the race to take place in one of the most iconic cities in the world. While the expectations are already sky-high for the event, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner may have increased the expectations even further. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, the 49-year-old gave his verdict on the layout of the Las Vegas GP track after watching Max Verstappen on the simulator.

When asked what his expectations were heading to a track where they have not raced before and the temperatures could be very low, Horner hilariously replied, “Take a jacket“. The Briton then explained how watching Verstappen on the simulator gave him an insight into how exciting the main race of the Las Vegas GP could be next Saturday.

“I was watching Max on the simulator yesterday, driving around the circuit. It looks like a great track. It is going to be super fast. There are going to be a lot of overtaking opportunities and tires…it could be like driving on ice“, explained the Red Bull team principal.

Since no team has raced previously on this circuit, Christian Horner added how the Las Vegas GP will prove to be a new challenge for even his Red Bull side, who have dominated the 2023 campaign. F1 will hope that since the Las Vegas GP will provide a new challenge to all the teams, their $500 million investment into the race will pay off by bringing in the excitement they expect.

Opinions remain divided about the Las Vegas GP

While several F1 fans are eagerly waiting for the Las Vegas GP to take place, some of the citizens of the city are not too pleased with the event going ahead. According to lvsportsbiz.com, several have complained about how the reconstruction of the race track and the surrounding areas resulted in people having to suffer from several inconveniences.

As a result of the construction, there was not only an increase in traffic jams but also increased difficulties for those people who wanted to use the sidewalks. Meanwhile, another major issue with the Las Vegas GP has been the falling ticket prices.

As per a report put out by CNN (as quoted by thejudge13.com), most of the ticket prices have been halved. For example, a grandstand ticket, which initially cost $2,000, now costs $1,060. The hotel prices in the vicinity have also witnessed a similar impact.

The primary reason why F1 reduced the prices of the tickets is because most of the seats in the grandstand are yet unsold. This may not bode well for F1, who were hoping that the Las Vegas GP would bring in a huge amount of revenue for the costs they incurred.