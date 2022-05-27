“It feels great and combines the best of both worlds, $71,000 bike for road”- Lewis Hamilton performed burnouts for fans in Monaco on his custom made MV Agusta F4 LH44

Lewis Hamilton showed off his customized MV Agusta F4 LH44 edition bike to the fans at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton is indeed a motorsport enthusiast. He has a collection of a wide array of supercars and superbikes.

Back in 2017, Hamilton announced his collaboration with Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta for a brand new motorcycle. This collaboration resulted in the MV Agusta F4 LH44.

The bike makes notable ideas from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse Superbike. The bike puts out a power of 212hp with a central timing chain and radial valves.

This particular F4 LH44 model includes customized suspensions, dedicated control unit, and a titanium silencer. However, the most unique thing about this bike is that there were only 44 units created.

Lewis Hamilton was quick to share his admiration for the bike. He said: “It looks quite stunning and I had the pleasure of riding on track a few weeks ago in Italy. It feels great and combines the best of both worlds, a race bike for the road.”

Lewis Hamilton spins the MV Agusta F4 LH44 at the Monaco Grand Prix

The Briton was quick to showcase his prized possession to the world and did it so in style at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.

He took the bike out on the streets of Monaco first and then arrived at the fan zone on the bike. The fans present were in for a show as Hamilton demonstrated his burnout skills in front of the fans.

The seven-time world champion put on a smokey show for the fans with just barbeque missing on the platter. He then went on to sign some autographs and click pictures with the fans.

Hamilton qualified first on the grid for the race and won in style as well. He would go on to win the 2019 World championship with ease, finishing above then-teammate Valtteri Bottas.