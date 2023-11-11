“It Has to do With Your Work Ethic”: Lewis Hamilton Praises Fernando Alonso for Keeping His Talent Intact Even at 42

42-year-old Fernando Alonso has managed to prove that age is nothing but a number with his incredible performances over the course of the 2023 season. As per a recent report by Marca, Lewis Hamilton has also been hugely impressed by the Spaniard.

Advertisement

Hamilton said, “I can’t speak for Fernando, but you can tell, watching from a distance and how he drives, that the talent clearly hasn’t deserted him. I think it has to do with your work ethic. He’s clearly in great shape and is doing a great job. Amazing job.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1s_blackbox/status/1723342670200721908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Alonso started the 2023 season on a high, managing to clinch six podium finishes in the first eight race weekends. While the performance of the Aston Martin started to fall away after that, the 42-year-old yet maintained his dominance over teammate Lance Stroll all the while.

The former Ferrari driver also showcased all his years of experience at the Sao Paulo GP when he produced some outstanding racecraft to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to third. Alonso has been so good this season that there have also been speculations that he may get a drive at Red Bull despite already turning 42.

Meanwhile, it is not just Hamilton who has praised Alonso, but the Spaniard has also reciprocated the respect for the Mercedes driver

Fernando Alonso has also reciprocated the respect for Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso recently spoke about how he gets motivation from watching Lewis Hamilton putting in his shifts day in and day out. Alonso singled out one particular trait of Hamilton that motivates him the most.

The Spaniard said, “Now he’s not having the best car. Red Bull is dominating, but he’s still fighting always.” Hamilton has indeed validated that claim with his performance this year.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1722644069187305723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 38-year-old has gone ahead and proved that even in a mediocre car, he is a force to reckon with. Mercedes’ performance at the Brazil GP was a clear example of how troublesome and problematic the W14 can get. Despite that, Hamilton is currently P3 in the championship and is yet trying to hunt down Perez for P2.

Even though both Hamilton and Alonso are possibly nearing the end of their careers, they are yet showing no signs of slowing down. Both of the drivers have made it very clear that they will continue giving it their all till they can.