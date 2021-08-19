“It is not a mystery” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals huge ambitions for the 2022 season

“It is not a mystery” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is straightforward and optimistic when talking about their lofty target for the regulation-changing 2022 F1 season.

After a shocker of a season last year, in which they finished P6, their worst in four decades, Ferrari have come back strong this term. They are tied P3 currently with arch-rivals McLaren, with Carlos Sainz settling in well and forming strong chemistry with Charles Leclerc.

Hello friend 😍 Our #SF21 is having a well deserved break 💪 Luckily, it doesn’t snore 😉#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/D1kHQRpRNo — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 17, 2021

No wonder boss Mattia Binotto is happy, after facing a lot of criticism last season. But he doesn’t want to settle with a podium finish, and has asserted they want to win the gong in 2022, the year of a new car and many a regulation changes.

“It is not a mystery, our goal is to win the World title as soon as possible. We are aiming strongly for 2022, as a result of the new aerodynamic regulations.

“Fighting for the title next year is a must. We are working hard for this. Failing to do so would mean having done everything wrong. A failure.

“Overall, if you look at the first half of the season we are pretty happy, we are progressing, the way we progressed last year. We are the team that relative to last year has scored more points, that has progressed most overall.

“It’s showing that we are going in the right direction and working well together. The summer break is important to get ready for a very intense second half of the season. We need to make sure we are prepared and ready for it.”

