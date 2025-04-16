“It Looks Pretty Terrible”: Max Verstappen Once Warned Everyone About Worrisome 2026 Regulations

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Ahead of every major regulation change in F1, the paddock is split between excitement and cautious optimism. With the sport set to undergo another technical overhaul next season, unfortunately, the mood among drivers doesn’t appear to be that great.

F1 first revealed the changes in June 2024, and the initial reaction was that performance would become less reliant on aerodynamic prowess and more dependent on the power of the engines teams develop. Additionally, the removal of DRS and the introduction of an ‘active aero’ system have raised concerns about car handling and a potential lack of overtaking opportunities.

First look at F1 2026 regulations & generic car design Lighter cars (30kg lighter)

Shorter, narrower chassis to be nimble, less drag

Active aerodynamics

No DRS – New ‘Override’ mode for battery instead

No Wheel Arches

Bargeboards Are Back

Simpler floors

Narrower tyres

Improved… pic.twitter.com/trRcuLKbfL — Aarav (@_aarava) June 6, 2024

Drivers like Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc aren’t excited about what’s to come. When the announcement of the regulation changes coincided with rumors of the V10 engine making a comeback, Sainz revealed that the only reason he would support its return was because of how underwhelming the 2026 concept looked on paper.

Sainz’s former teammate Leclerc had a similar opinion. “I think V10s would be great. What I’ve been seeing for next year is something that is not particularly exciting for me. I will say most of us share the same opinion,” the Monegasque added.

But the driver who has criticized the 2026 changes most is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman didn’t talk about excitement or alternatives.

He simply slammed the authorities and warned the grid of difficult times ahead, almost two years before current concerns arose. Being a driver, Verstappen had early access to the regulations, and he didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts about the same during the 2023 Austrian GP press conference.

Verstappen said, “I’ve seen the data already on the simulator as well. To me, it looks pretty terrible… The problem is, it looks like it’s gonna be an ICE [Internal Combustion Engine] competition. Whoever has the strongest engine will have a big benefit.”

“I don’t think that should be the intention of Formula 1. Because then, you will start a massive development war again. And it will become quite expensive to find a few horsepower here and there. I actually think it should be (the) opposite.”

Verstappen added that because of less drag, it will be difficult for cars to pass each other on the straights. Plus, the fact that the active aerodynamics system will be controlled by the system and not the driver could make things even worse.

When Verstappen made these comments in 2023, many passed it off as ‘sour grapes’. Red Bull, who are set to partner with manufacturer Ford next year, wasn’t expected to build the strongest engine, and it was seen as Verstappen’s way of lowering expectations.

But today, paddock chatter echoes the concerns shared by Verstappen all those months ago. The FIA, realizing this, added the possibility of bringing back V10 engines, something the fans love because of their sound.

I cannot figure this guy out Mohammed Ben Sulayem on the future of F1 engines: “We should consider a range of directions, including the roaring sound of the V10” WHO LET HIM COOK‼️ pic.twitter.com/UDmSBhBQ4z — Formula God (@formula1god) February 21, 2025

That said, it could just be a PR stunt manufactured by unpopular FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem to divert attention from the several controversies the motorsports governing body is involved in.