F1

“It would be a shame”– Charles Leclerc doesn’t want Monaco to be sacrificed to add more US races

"It would be a shame"– Charles Leclerc doesn't want Monaco to be sacrificed to add more US races
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Spoon-feeding doesn't really help": MS Dhoni reveals leaving CSK captaincy decisions to Ravindra Jadeja after first two IPL 2022 matches
Next Article
"I do things better than Larry Bird!": When Charles Barkley revealed his controversial verdict on if he was better than Celtics legend
F1 Latest News
"It would be a shame"– Charles Leclerc doesn't want Monaco to be sacrificed to add more US races
“It would be a shame”– Charles Leclerc doesn’t want Monaco to be sacrificed to add more US races

Charles Leclerc doesn’t want Monaco GP to be sacrificed for F1 to add more races…