“It would be a shame”– Charles Leclerc doesn’t want Monaco to be sacrificed to add more US races

Charles Leclerc doesn’t want Monaco GP to be sacrificed for F1 to add more races in the United States amidst the recent expansion.

Formula 1 is diligently trying to expand itself in the American market. So far, they have been successful, but there is so much yet to explore from the land largely unknown to F1.

To accelerate their efforts, F1 will be holding three races in the United States. However, in the current Concorde agreement, a season can only have 24 races.

And there is still a huge American landmass that F1 can still cover. So, in further expansion, F1 might sacrifice other races in Europe to fit in more American venues.

There are some speculations that many historical venues like Paul Ricard, Spa or even Monaco may see an axe. Reacting to it, Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc says that it would be a shame if Monaco is removed from the calendar.

“It would be a pity and wrong not to have a Monaco Grand Prix anymore,” he said according to Speedweek. The Monaco GP is convenient for F1 to remove as its contract is renewed every year.

But in recent years it has lost popularity among fans. As the narrow lanes don’t allow oversized F1 cars to overtake during the race. Thus, it is usually called boring.

Daniel Ricciardo echoes with Charles Leclerc

Leclerc is not the only driver who feels Monaco Grand Prix should stay. 2018 winner over there Daniel Ricciardo also has the same opinion. Though, he accepts that Sundays in Monaco are not a great spectacle for fans.

“Monaco is a special race, it’s one of the classics on the F1 calendar and it’s a special weekend,” said Ricciardo. “I’m not sure if Sunday’s race is the ultimate experience for the spectators, but the weekend itself is just unique.”

“To experience these emotions as a driver and to compete there is unique. I’m very fortunate to have experienced that in my career and I wish future generations of GP riders can have that experience too because it’s very special.”

