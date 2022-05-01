“Wasn’t he going on recently about how good Sainz is?”: Red Bull chief either Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc would become 2022 world champion

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claims that this season’s title fight will only remain between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The start of 2022 found Red Bull and Ferrari as the top contenders for the title. Charles Leclerc had a perfect start with a solid lead on the table, making him the hot favourite for this season’s champion.

Meanwhile, the current world champion Max Verstappen is also catching up fast with his last win in Imola. However, their teammates Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are also seen as among the best drivers on the grid.

However, Perez’s designated deputy role and Sainz’s recent misfortunes on the track have probably pushed both of them back in the title race. Therefore, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko claims that this year’s title fight will only remain between Leclerc and Verstappen.

🚨| Since 1990 inclusive, the Drivers’ World Champion always won at least one of the first four races. That leaves us with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. We’re in for a great battle… pic.twitter.com/EhJKdnlLmo — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) April 25, 2022

“The only talented driver I still see in this league is Lando Norris, but he doesn’t have the best machinery at the moment,” said Marko to Auto Motor und Sport.

In January, Marko saw Sainz as a potential world championship contender. However, the two consecutive DNFs by the Spaniard have put him back in the Ferrari pecking order.

Lewis Hamilton can’t challenge Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

While Mercedes dominated for most of the last decade, they seem to struggle in 2022. Over the previous eight years, Hamilton, who constantly challenged for the championship, is no more seen as a contender this year.

Much of it is because the new W13 isn’t competitive on the field. However, Hamilton’s new teammate George Russell is doing comparatively better than the seven-time world champion.

But anyhow, even he is not considered for the championship. Mercedes this year admits that they have got the fundamentals in the car wrong. Moreover, the budget limitations also prevent them from overhauling the car, allowing them a comeback.

Mercedes will be having a few upgrades in Spain, which could get some boost in this year’s competition. But it can also work against their interest and would force them to drop their 2022 title hopes.

