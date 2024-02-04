Italian Moto GP Racer Asks Lewis Hamilton to Deliver “Great Emotions” to Ferrari Fans Like Him

Marco Bezzecchi, a renowned MotoGP racer recently involved himself with the Lewis Hamilton transfer saga. The racer, who races for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team asked Hamilton to deliver “great emotions” to fans as he moves to Ferrari next season. Bezzecchi is a popular racer in Italy and drives for Italian legendary former MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi’s team.

Speaking about this, Bezzecchi said in a post shared by We Are Lewis Hamilton on X, “I’m passionate about Formula 1, I follow it but I wasn’t aware of the market and I was surprised.”

“It’s so wonderful because Lewis is a fantastic driver and having him at Ferrari will be very cool for us Italians who are super enthusiasts, we hope he can give us great emotions, but it will definitely be the case”, added Bezzecchi.

Tifosi in Ferrari have already begun to anticipate the arrival of Hamilton. After they have seen the likes of Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa, and Sebastian Vettel in recent times in Scarlet Ferraris, it is time for them to welcome the seven-time champion who has already edged out Schumacher statistically.

In general, the people of Italy have huge regard for Ferrari. The Italians regard the brand as similar to their national teams and have the utmost respect for everyone associated with the Prancing Horse. This is because Ferrari placed Italy among the greatest automotive manufacturing countries in the world.

As Hamilton is set to arrive at the Italian team, it created a huge economic boost for either side. The news of the seven-time world champion’s arrival increased the value of Ferrari’s stock in the share market by 6%. This is equivalent to a whopping $4 billion in value. On the other hand, the 39-year-old will also benefit from the move.

Lewis Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari, an intricate detail

Lewis Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year deal for $435 million! Yes, that’s correct. The British driver will reportedly take home a salary of $87 million a year including $21 million as bonuses for his Mission 44 and other initiatives.

Along with this, John Elkann, the Ferrari president has also reportedly promised Hamilton to make him the brand ambassador of the brand. This will come into effect for the next ten years of Hamilton’s retirement from the sport.

The British driver will have the entire 2025 season in Ferrari, with an option to extend in 2026. The option is very significant as F1 would reveal their next regulations that year itself. Therefore, Lewis Hamilton would have time to think and decide if he wants to race for the Maranello-based team further.

However, nothing is guaranteed in 2026 as every team would start from zero. Due to this, Hamilton’s patience and grit will be in question which will showcase if he is willing to stay with Ferrari amid uncertainty, or if Ferrari will be able to keep him with the right car. Only time will tell.