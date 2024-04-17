F1 Wins On the Table, Ferrari President John Elkann Sends Invigorating Message to Tifosi Across Motorsport

Ferrari president John Elkann recently took center stage to address all the shareholders. He discussed the F1 team’s disappointment in 2023 but used it only as an example to highlight the upward trajectory they’re on currently. He then also discussed the momentous 2023 Singapore GP win and the 1-2 in Australia earlier this season. Elkann then made it clear that it should be Scuderia Ferrari’s aim to work tirelessly to make these rare wins a common occurrence.

During the shareholders’ meeting, he explained how the fans can help the team achieve the same. As quoted by Gazzetta, Elkann said, “The passion of millions of fans around the world is what spurs us to constantly improve”.

After thanking the Tifosi for their continued support, Elkann also celebrated Ferrari’s recent historic win in Le Mans. The Italian outfit returned to the prestigious endurance racing series in the hypercar category with an emphatic victory.

“First of all, it marked the victorious return of the Maranello company to the premier class of the WEC, precisely in the centenary of this legendary race. The victory highlighted Ferrari’s unique approach and saw the entire company working as a team to contribute to the success of the hypercar,” he added.

Ferrari will now hope to take inspiration from all their recent successes to carry on improving for further glory in the coming times. The signing of Lewis Hamilton can help them achieve the same.

Ferrari president wins hearts by his welcome of Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari shocked the F1 world with their signing of Lewis Hamilton for 2025. A few months after the team announced this move, John Elkann has now sung his praises for the seven-time champion.

Elkann hailed Hamilton as a fantastic driver. In addition, he also expressed how Hamilton’s belief in the Ferrari project is a boost for the entire team. “He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us,” Elkann explained.

This move is historic as the most successful F1 driver will don the colors of the most successful team. Since it has been more than two years that Hamilton last won an F1 race, many are eager to see him succeed when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.