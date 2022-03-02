“It’s a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done”- Nikita Mazepin will not be allowed to participate in the British GP following Motorsport UK decision

Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Motorsport UK has decided to bar Nikita Mazepin from participating in the British GP.

Motorsport UK has barred all Russian and Belarusian licensed competitors to participate in the UK. In F1, this decision applies to Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

The decision was made in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. By doing so, the entire Motorsport UK community wants to show that they condemn the ongoing war.

F1 fans around the world called on the FIA to remove the Russian GP from the calendar. Other than that Haas F1 team also had to suffer.

Haas’ title sponsor Uralkali is owned by Dmitry Mazepin, father of Nikita Mazepin. This entire situation caused problems for both the team and Nikita. Haas even removed the title sponsor from its livery during the Barcelona testing and ran all white.

In wake of the entire issue, the World Motor Sport Council(WMSC) called a meeting on Tuesday. But unlike Motorsport UK, the WMSC decided to let Russian and Belarusian drivers participate.

The only condition was if the competitors wish to participate, they would have to do so in a neutral flag.

Nikita Mazepin might have a bigger problem

The Motorsport UK has a different stance from the FIA altogether. The FIA wants the Russian and Belarusian licensed competitors to participate as long as they do in a neutral flag. However, Motorsport UK does not want them to participate at all.

Journalist Craig Slater pointed out that on top of banning the competitors in the UK, the British Motorsport community has also called upon other countries to follow them.

To my fans and followers – it’s a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I’m choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my @HaasF1Team . My deepest thanks for your understanding and support. 🙏 — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) February 25, 2022

In case that happens, there is a chance that Mazepin will not be allowed to participate in a lot of races this season or maybe he will miss out on the entire season.

Daniil Kvyat calls it unfair

The topic of not letting Russian or Belarusian athletes participate has been in the spotlight for a while now. Following that many sportspeople and fans have called it unfair.

One of them is ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Kvyat, who belongs from Russia as well, urged the sporting federations to not allow politics to make unfair decisions for the athletes.

He said that he hopes for a peaceful solution to the situation in Ukraine so that everyone could live in peace.

