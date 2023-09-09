“Its Ali v Frazier”: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton Pushed to Their Own Fight of the Century to Settle Score Like the Greats Did

Once in a while, every sport bears witness to a rivalry that towers above all others. It becomes a rivalry that not just defines an era but gives a sport an all-new definition. Such is the kind of rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Even though they are two very different drivers, their battle pushes them to achieve further greatness. In many terms, the clash between them reminds many of one shared by the legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. The three bouts between the boxers answered who the better fighter was, and F1 expert Will Buxton believes Hamilton and Verstappen need a similar story.

While the rivalry between the drivers is much less intense than the one between the boxers, the emotions are still there. Both athletes never miss out on a chance to take a jibe at each other in front of the media. The on-track tension between the two is also there for all to see, especially since the 2021 season.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to repeat an Ali v Frazier-like battle

The 2021 season divides most F1 fans of today. Even though Verstappen won on the day, many consider Hamilton to be the ‘real’ winner and an eight-time world champion. As such, Verstappen’s first-ever world title contains a major blot on it.

The Dutchman has since been looking for an opportunity to earn the respect of the fans by beating the Briton in a fair fight. Buxton believes both drivers need to be put in the same car and left out on the track for a showdown unlike any other.

“Max wants to beat Lewis when the gloves are off and the machinery is equal. Max-Lewis want nothing more than to fight each other again. Put them back in the ring…It’s Ali v Frazier. It’s that big.”

When Ali and Frazier took each other on for the first time, both boxers went into the fight as undefeated champs. Everything was at stake for the two as the whole world waited to find out the answer to the question- ‘Who is the better boxer?’ Similar is the case with Hamilton and Verstappen, who would want nothing more than to definitively prove who the better driver is and put an end to all the questions once and for all.

F1’s premier rivalry will rage on for a couple more years

Ahead of this season’s Italian GP, Mercedes announced the renewal of Hamilton’s contract for a further two years. The extension could signify Hamilton’s desire to get the better of Verstappen and avenge his 2021 title loss in the final lap of the last race of the year. The same win saw Verstappen lay the foundation for his incredible rise and become one of the most dominant forces of F1. His abilities, driving skills, and supreme RB19 see Verstappen be more undefeatable than Hamilton ever was.

In 2021, the Briton and the Dutchman engaged in what can be termed the equivalent of the “Fight of the Century.” With Verstappen getting the better of his older colleague in the first round, there are two more bouts left. If it were to happen, could Hamilton become the ‘Muhammad Ali’ of F1 and win the ‘Superfight II’ and the ‘Thrilla in Manila” or will Verstappen’s Frazier prevail 48 years later?