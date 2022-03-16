“It’s bumpy but also the visibility”- Sergio Perez is not looking forward to Monaco GP in the new 2022 cars

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is worried that the new cars would be difficult to drive around the street circuit of Monaco.

The 2022 cars have been built and designed under the new technical regulations that were cited by the FIA. Following the changes that include 18-inch tires, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is not looking forward to Monaco GP.

The new changes have brought aggressive changes in the design and aerodynamics of the car. Mercedes designed a car with no side pods and a separate mirror mount. Following this, Red Bull redesigned their car and shrunk their initial side pod design on the final day of testing.

Furthermore, Red Bull then also went ahead to deliver a satisfactory performance for the team in Bahrain. The Milton-Keynes based team enjoyed an overall trouble-free running on all three days of testing.

However, the drivers still have trouble with the new cars. One of the major ones is the visibility problems due to the larger tires and their covering.

Asked in the Red Bull podcast if there is a race he is particularly looking forward to in the 2022 season, Perez said, “I certainly know which I’m not looking forward and it’s Monaco. It’s bumpy but also the visibility.”

He hopes that the organisers would “change some of it, the circuit itself” to reflect the reduced visibility.

Sergio Perez ready for second Red Bull year

The Mexican will begin his second year with the Red Bull team in 2022. Perez’s first season was not so good but he played a vital role in Verstappen’s title victory.

However, going into the second year, now that the 32-year-old understands the team better, he expects to perform better.

Now the preseason is over. Looking forward to the season start. Big mention to everyone back in the factory and the guys here, they are legends!

Thanks so much for all your hard work during this winter. Let’s go @redbullracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/1KA77qk877 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) March 12, 2022

“I am looking forward to the new season, automatically you feel more settled going into your second year with a team. I feel more prepared because I now know exactly how the team operates and the Oracle Red Bull Racing philosophy, so that makes a difference,” he said.

He believes that every team will start from scratch following the technical regulations. “Every team is in the same position starting the season. We don’t know the car as much because of the shakeup in regulations but we had a really good test, both in Bahrain and Barcelona,” said Perez.

“I am very excited for 2022 and I know the important thing is that I am consistent throughout the year – I am up for the fight.”

