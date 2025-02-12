“It’s Everything I Dreamed Of”: Lando Norris Tells Why 2024 Title Win Was Extra Special

From an outsider’s perspective, Lando Norris’ 2024 season would be a bittersweet memory for the #4 driver. While he helped McLaren seal their first Constructors’ title since 1998, he could not win the Drivers’ Championship himself despite having the fastest car for most parts in the campaign.

He eventually lost the Drivers’ title to Max Verstappen, who won it at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with two race weekends to spare. Despite not winning the Drivers’ title, last season was something Norris had always dreamed of.

Speaking on This Morning, the 25-year-old explained, “I mean for us [McLaren] it was our first time in 26 years to win a Constructors’ Championship. It was incredible, it was everything I dreamed of. It was an unbelievable year.”

Reminiscing about the season last year, Norris highlighted how it was a team effort to realize this dream. 2023 began with the team virtually the slowest on the grid but hard work on and off the track meant that the team grew into bonafide title contenders.

“We came from a long way behind in order to achieve it so, it kind of made it even more special. We went on to score our first wins between Oscar and myself [too],” he added.

Norris is now eyeing his maiden F1 driver’s title

After securing the Constructors’ championship for the Woking-based team, the #4 driver has set his sights on the elusive driver’s world championship. Losing out in 2024 was a bitter pill for the Briton to swallow but it is a loss he takes full responsibility for.

“I’m definitely not saying I did it perfectly and I did make mistakes. I think I had my fair share of mistakes and errors but I’m happier I had it last year and I can come into the this year kind of confident,” he concluded. And confident he is.

Lando Norris likes his chances in 2025 pic.twitter.com/yOx3lGNg8j — Autosport (@autosport) February 12, 2025

Norris went on to reveal that he feels he is in the best shape possible to fight for the title in 2025. Moreover, given that McLaren go into the last year of the current ground effect regulations as the benchmark for the field, this season would be the best bet for the 25-year-old to seal his maiden title.

Paddock insiders and experts also agree with this hypothesis. 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg has labeled the McLaren driver the favorite to end Verstappen’s dominant run with question marks about Red Bull’s competitiveness this season.