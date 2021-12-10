“It’s getting worse and worse”: Departing F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen feels there is too much unnecessary politics in the sport nowadays

Kimi Raikkonen says he plans to step away from F1 after his retirement because of the politics involved within the sport.

Raikkonen is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The 42 year old has won 21 races and 1 World Championship in his long and illustrious career. The Ala Romeo driver is set to leave the sport at the end of 2021.

Ahead of his final race weekend ,in Abu Dhabi, the Finn spoke about the current state of F1 and why he dislikes it. Kimi feels that the sport is riddled with unnecessary drama and too much politics.

He was asked if he wanted to get involved with a team in terms of management, post racing and the Espoo born driver was quick to shrug off the idea.

There’s no one like the Iceman 😎 As we prepare to farewell Kimi, hear what he has to say on his storied 20 plus year career 🙌#F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/q5ZO3aRqED — Formula 1 (@F1) December 9, 2021

“There’s too much nonsense and politics in there and I think it’s ridiculous.” said Kimi. “But that’s the way it is. It does seem like it is getting worse and worse.”

The former Ferrari driver isn’t the only one to be open about this. 1997 F1 Champion Jacques Villeneuve also feels that the sport is turning into a ‘Hollywood Show’.

“You see the team principals, everybody, shouting, putting on pressure, even on the marshals and so on. It became ridiculous.” the Canadian said.

Kimi Raikkonen on his plans after retirement

A lot of people have wondered what the Iceman plans to do after his retirement. The idea of returning to F1 as a team official was a big no, as he said earlier.

Raikkonen says he wants to spend more time with his family, and also work on his own ventures. He added that he plans to do all this ‘for fun.”

“Some people are starting to tell me that I will be bored at home.” said Raikkonen.

This will be Kimi’s final race weekend 😢 But what better time to remember the day he was crowned champion of the world? 👑#KiitosKimi | #F1 pic.twitter.com/VZFLS2XtYB — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

“But I say if you have such a boring home then you should change the house or the people you live with. I don’t have such problems.”

The legendary F1 driver will be a big miss in the F1 paddock next year onwards. Other than being an exemplary figure on track, he is also famous for being honest and outspoken about his opinions.

Kimi Raikkonen is 16th in the Driver’s Standings with 10 points to his name.

