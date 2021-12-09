F1

“Unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to points deduction”: Micheal Masi warns all the teams and drivers ahead of a thrilling title closer at Yas Marina Circuit

"Unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to points deduction": Micheal Masi warns all the teams and drivers ahead of a thrilling title closer at Yas Marina Circuit
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I want Steph Curry shooting as many threes as possible": Steve Kerr says it's guns away this season for Warriors star as GSW fields more balanced roster
Next Article
“Terrance Clarke would’ve called me with a smile on his face to say ‘You the best in the world’”: Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates his career night to his late Kentucky teammate
F1 Latest News
"Unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to points deduction": Micheal Masi warns all the teams and drivers ahead of a thrilling title closer at Yas Marina Circuit
“Unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to points deduction”: Micheal Masi warns all the teams and drivers ahead of a thrilling title closer at Yas Marina Circuit

Adding fuel to the already ignited fire, FIA race director Michael Masi has clearly warned…