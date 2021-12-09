“Unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to points deduction”: Micheal Masi warns all the teams and drivers ahead of a thrilling title closer at Yas Marina Circuit

Adding fuel to the already ignited fire, FIA race director Michael Masi has clearly warned all the teams and drivers ahead of the final race.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be on the starting grid tied on championship points, looking to make manoeuvres that can help favour their chances of going home with the championship trophy.

Put in to win the Driver’s Championship. The seven-time world champion needs to finish ahead of the roaring Dutchman.

Max can simply crash into The Briton and win the Driver’s Championship

Number 33 can win the title if he sets the fastest lap of the race and finishes ninth, while Hamilton finishes tenth. Alternatively, suppose he prefers to take the easy road and celebrate early. In that case, he may simply crash into the Mercedes driver, resulting in a DNF for both the cars, granting the Dutchman his maiden Formula One title in exciting fashion.

However, the latter does not look realistic as Masi has issued a strong warning to both teams, stating that the FIA would not allow any unfair behaviour.

Michael Masi clarification in the International Sporting Code

He shared the following International Sporting Code notes to all the teams and drivers :

29.1 All Competitors and Drivers are reminded of the various requirements detailed in the FIA International Sporting Code. In particular, I would like to remind you of the following articles described below.

29.2 Article 9.15.1

“The Competitor shall be responsible for all acts or omissions on the part of any person taking part in, or providing a service in connection with, a Competition or a Championship on their behalf, including in particular their employees, direct or indirect, their Drivers, mechanics, consultants, service providers, or passengers, as well as any person to whom the Competitor has allowed access to the Reserved Areas.”

29.3 Article 12.2.1 – Breach of Rules and in particular Article 12.2.1.l

“Any infringement of the principles of fairness in Competition, behavior in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a Competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics.”

29.4 Article 12.4.5

“For all the FIA Championships, cups, challenges, trophies or series, the stewards may also decide to impose the following penalties: Suspension for one or more Competitions, withdrawal of points for the Championship, cup, challenge, trophy, series.”

29.5 Article 12.4.5.a

“Points should not be deducted separately from Drivers and Competitors, save in exceptional circumstances. Book your calendars, grab a bucket of popcorns for this Sunday. High drama, which you will never find in movies and series, awaits.