“It’s great that people want to get into Formula 1”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner welcomes ‘powerful’ Andretti name to the world of F1

Red Bull boss Christian Horner acknowledges Andretti’s powerful name in the world of motorsports and welcomes their F1 entry.

Last month former F1 champion Mario Andretti announced that his son Michael had applied to FIA, for fielding a new team from 2024 onwards. This would mean the return of the Andretti name to the world of F1.

Andretti Sr. is one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation. The 82-year old is a former F1 Champion, and has also won races in IndyCar and NASCAR. His son Michael too drove in F1, but failed to emulate his father’s success.

Michael Andretti however, is the owner of Andretti Autosport, one of the most successful teams in IndyCar history.

.@MichaelAndretti says that @MarioAndretti has tried to reach out to Toto Wolff to talk through Wolff’s concerns about Andretti Global, but that Wolff hasn’t returned the calls yet. 💬: “Toto is making a big deal saying we’re going to dilute the series which is not true at all.” — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 3, 2022

The American family entering F1 has been received with mixed emotions. The likes of McLaren CEO Zak Brown welcome their entry, stating it’s importance on the American market.

On the other hand, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been skeptical about the new team. The Austrian questioned their ability to pay the $200 million entry fee, and also about what it brings for other teams.

Andretti will meet all requirements before coming into F1, says the Red Bull boss

Wolff’s Red Bull counterpart Horner, jumped to Andretti’s defense, and said that their presence in F1 would be a big boost for everyone.

Horner wants to see the Andretti team in F1, due to it’s powerful name. It’s a family that has been involved in motorsports for a long time, and it’ll bring in a lot of new fans.

Other than the $200 million entry fee, Horner is sure that their brand name will contribute to everyone’s growth.

Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2022

“It is great that there is the interest for people wanting to get into Formula 1,” said Horner as quoted by GP fans . “And the Andretti name is certainly a powerful name in motorsport.”

“Of course, they are not the only ones that are making noises about coming on. But there are clear criteria through the Concorde Agreement that have to be met and approved. So I am sure they are engaged in that process.”

“And of course, that agreement is there to protect the 10 incumbents and not to dilute that. So that would need to be carefully looked at,” he concluded.

