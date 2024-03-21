mobile app bar

“It’s Time to Jump in the Car”: Carlos Sainz Declares His Return Despite Oliver Bearman Deployed in Sidelines

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“It’s Time to Jump in the Car”: Carlos Sainz Declares His Return Despite Oliver Bearman Deployed in Sidelines

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After missing out on the Saudi Arabian GP owing to an urgent appendicitis surgery, Carlos Sainz is back in the paddock to go racing at the 2024 Australian GP. The #55 driver has expressed his eagerness to get back into the action, however, given that he’s only had 12 days to recover from his surgery, super-sub Oliver Bearman is ready on the sidelines to take over if at all Sainz is not yet up to the mark.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the Grand Prix weekend, Sainz said as quoted on F1’s Weekend Warm Up, “I feel ready. I’ve done as much as possible to recover.” The Spaniard revealed that he was happy with the progress he’s made since the surgery. “It’s time to jump in the car and see how I feel,” concluded the 29-year-old.

Sainz was rushed in for surgery on the Saturday of the race weekend at Jeddah. However, just hours after the ordeal, he was back in the paddock to witness his team’s Grand Prix the next day. It was a strong statement by the Spaniard who is also on the lookout for a top race seat in 2025.

F1 drivers are trained to be at the peak of physical fitness and performance. But a surgery like his takes a drastic toll on the body. With F1 cars pulling massive amounts of G-forces on the driver, Sainz will need some time to get back into the rhythm and give his 100% in the SF-24.

Should Ferrari bench Carlos Sainz for the 2024 Australian GP?

While Sainz’s resilience is commendable, many experts and paddock insiders feel that he isn’t quite ready to jump back into the car yet. Ex-F1 team owner, Eddie Jordan even suggested the team to stick with Oliver Bearman for one more race as expecting Sainz to be firing on all cylinders from day 1 would be an unrealistic expectation.

Jordan explained on the Formula for Success podcast that it would be difficult for the #55 driver to get into race trim from the get-go. With the majority of the G-forces during turn-in projected towards the lower abdomen of a driver, Sainz’s appendicitis surgery would take a toll on how comfortable he feels in the car during high-load situations.

Bearman on the other hand would be better prepared to tackle the Albert Park street circuit than Sainz. After an entire Grand Prix distance under his belt, the 18-year-old British racing sensation has more preparation to go into the Australian GP than he had with the last race where his solitary FP3 session was also cut short after Guanyu Zhou’s shunt.

That being said, Bearman himself would be apprehensive about the whole affair. Yet to score a single point in his F2 season, the Briton is eager to get back to racing the feeder series full-time to be able to impress the F1 teams to offer him a full-time role instead in 2025.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these