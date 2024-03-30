“It’s Very Romantic”: Forget Red Bull And Mercedes, Carlos Sainz Backed To Form A-list Duo With Another Team

Carlos Sainz is a part of the unlucky dozen facing uncertainty as their contracts will expire at the end of 2024. With Ferrari securing Lewis Hamilton to fill his seat, Sainz remains searching for a new team, igniting speculation across the paddock. While Audi (currently Sauber) emerges as a prominent contender, the allure of Red Bull and Mercedes looms large. Adding fuel to this speculation, Aston Martin, too, enters as a potential destination for Sainz.

Following his remarkable triumph at the Australian GP, questions surrounding Sainz’s future and Ferrari’s decision to cut ties with him have dominated headlines.

In the latest installment of the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan suggests the intriguing prospect of an all-Spanish team for the coming season. “I am telling you I believe that if there is not a place in Red Bull for him, he will join Fernando in Aston Martin – that’s what I believe,” Jordan mused.

However, the wishful thinker confessed no real backing to his bold statement. The Irishman added, “I have no real hardcore evidence but it’s a gut feeling and very often my gut feeling is a bit different from other people’. It does sound nice, it’s very romantic isn’t it?”

Reflecting on Sainz’s remarkable victory just two weeks after undergoing appendicitis surgery, Jordan hailed it as a “legendary story,” highlighting the sheer determination and resilience displayed by the Spanish driver.

Even his peers know Carlos Sainz should have all the options

With teams in a hurry to sign Carlos Sainz, both Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have showered their friend with accolades after his performance at Albert Park; signaling his availability for the 2025 season.

Leclerc, acknowledging Sainz’s undeniable talent, emphasized his consistent excellence throughout his F1 career. Expressing confidence in Sainz’s future, Leclerc hinted at the behind-the-scenes discussions among team principals, recognizing the multitude of opportunities awaiting the Spanish driver.

Additionally, echoing Leclerc’s sentiments, Norris highlighted Sainz’s unwavering dedication and determination, emphasizing his relentless pursuit of excellence. Norris lauded Sainz’s commitment to overcoming challenges, citing his remarkable recovery from adversity as a testament to his character and skill.

Both drivers reiterated Sainz’s abilities as widely recognized among those in the paddock, debunking any notion of being undervalued. With his statement in Australia, Carlos Sainz is poised to seize numerous opportunities as he navigates his future in F1.