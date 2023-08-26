Lewis Hamilton Forced Into ‘Extreme Diet’ to Cut 11LBS in 7 Days for F1 Return

During the summer break, Formula 1 drivers take some time off to blow steam and prepare themselves for the second half of the season. However, it seems as though Lewis Hamilton blew off a bit too much steam. In an interview, he revealed that he had put on weight during the break and had to go on a diet to get back in shape

Formula 1 vehicles are made as light as possible to increase speed and reduce drag. Every pound saved can make a huge difference in lap time. Any additional pound adds to the car’s total weight, which might reduce its speed and impact its handling. Therefore, it is important for drivers to maintain a healthy weight, so that the overall weight of their challengers doesn’t increase once they suit up and step in.

Additionally, Formula 1 specifies the minimum driver-by-driver requirements in terms of weighing. The minimum weight is 80 kg (176 lbs.) which includes clothes worn by the driver.

Hamilton: I had to go on an extreme diet

Lewis Hamilton traveled extensively during the break, visiting Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania, among other African nations. Hamilton posted pictures of his activities and contacts with the locals on social media. Additionally, Hamilton said he also found time for some fun with his family in Los Angeles.

Hamilton revealed that he ate a lot of food during his summer break and weight way above his target weight limit. He made the decision to start a strict diet as a result.

Talking about this, he said,” I ate so much food during my summer break that I had to go on an extreme diet. My weight needs to be between 72 and 73 kilograms in order to be at my best in Formula One.”

Lewis Hamilton’s strict vegan diet and workout routine

According to Sustainhealth, Lewis Hamilton works out four to six hours a day to ensure he stays in top shape. It combines gymnastics, circuit training and running. Hamilton is a regular at the gym, where he works out with his dog Roscoe. Earlier, his personal trainer and close friend Angela Cullen used to guide him.

In addition to working out, Hamilton gets into a different sports to keep in shape. He is an avid surfer and frequently goes on the waves at his home in Monaco. The British driver can also be found skiing in the off-season.

Hamilton has also been following a plant-based/vegan diet since 2018. Daily meals for the Stevenage-born driver includes foods like avocado, falafel, beets, fresh fruit and hummus. He emphasizes the importance of a gradual transition to a plant-based diet rather than a sudden change. Coupled with his rigorous workout routine and plant-based diet, it is clear that Hamilton is committed to his health.