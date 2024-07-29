Max Verstappen Once Thought He Was Picked by an Assassin Under the Disguise of a Cab Driver

Max Verstappen was once part of a prank involving Channel 4’s Steve Jones, which made the former afraid for his life. He thought that Jones, disguised as a cab driver, was going to take his life before it all turned out to be a joke.

Verstappen got into the car at the airport, and upon receiving him, Jones showed how excited he was to have him in the backseat. Verstappen, however, was skeptical about Jones from the start, and as part of the (possibly scripted) segment, he kept texting Red Bull Racing about the driver.

The video was uploaded on Channel 4’s YouTube channel more than two years ago. The Dutchman was not happy about how bizarrely the cab driver was behaving. But, what Jones was doing was taking Verstappen for an interview.

At one point, Jones got out of the car because he needed to use the toilet, and a concerned Verstappen too, hopped off. Later in the video, Verstappen admitted to being terrified.

“Mate, you go for a p*ss, I’m like, I think there’s a bomb in this car, so I jumped out.”

Jones was surprised that Verstappen thought him to be an “assassin”, and the Red Bull driver replied that he was really upset. “I was really trying to be nice, but I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s my worst ever taxi experience”.

However, the 26-year-old took the ordeal well. He did not get too upset when he learned about the joke, and was laughing with Jones.