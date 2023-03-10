Jenson Button Wife: Everything to Know About Brittny Ward and Children

Nov 18, 2012; Austin, TX, USA; Formula One driver Jenson Button (3) is introduced before the start of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jenson Button is a veteran racer who is primarily known for his exceptional career in Formula 1. During his illustrious 18-year career (2000-17), he won 15 races and stepped on the podium on 50 occasions.

However, his highlight came in the 2009 season when he won his first and only world championship with Brawn GP. While he continued to stay in F1 until 2017, he did not manage to make enough of a mark as he did in the 2009 season.

Button finally decided to retire from F1 in 2017 and began racing in other forms of motorsport. While the 43-year-old continues to race in other motorsports, he now has more time on his hand for his personal and familial life. With that in mind, here’s a look at who is Jenson Button’s wife and whether the duo have any children.

Jenson Button wedding

Button married American model Brittny Ward in March 2022. The duo began dating in 2016 after the former British F1 driver had divorced with former wife, Jessica Michibata.

The pair got married at a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Some notable names, such as actress Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, also attended their wedding.

The couple reportedly also delayed their wedding plans due to the COVID pandemic. After marriage, the couple now stays in Los Angeles.

Jenson Button Wife: Who is Brittny Ward?

Date of Birth 5/22/1990 Age 32 Height 5 feet 9 inches Net Worth $1 million

Brittny Ward is an American model who was born and raised in California. She began her career as a playboy model in Sacramento before moving to Los Angeles.

According to sportslumo.com, Ward was encouraged to pursue modelling because of her mother. Since then, Ward has appeared as a playboy model and also as a ring girl for UFC.

As per sportslite.com and some other reports, Ward has a net worth of approximately $1 million. Most of her net worth comes as a result of her modelling career.

Additionally, she is also the co-founder and designer of Stone and Button and the owner of a vacation rental called The Mesa Bungalows.

Do Button and Ward have any children?

Button and Brittny Ward are blessed with two children, both of whom were born before the duo were married. Their son, Hendrix Jonathan, was born on July 26, 2019. Meanwhile, their daughter, Lenny Monrow, was born on December 31, 2020.

Jenson Button set to make NASCAR debut

Jenson Button has been in the news recently as it was announced that the 2009 F1 champion would make his NASCAR debut. The Briton will take part in three NASCAR Cup Series events this year. The first race will occur at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on March 26.

Button will then compete at the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 before taking part at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on August 13.

The 43-year-old will drive the No. 15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Button will be joined by former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen, who is all set to make his return to NASCAR.

