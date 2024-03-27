Karen Khachanov Comes Up With Interesting Andre Agassi Observation Which Reveals Huge Change in American Legend’s Attitude

Karen Khachanov may have had a tough loss to Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open 2024 in the Round of 16, but he had a memorable tournament. Khachanov made an impact outside professional tennis, raising $100,000 for charity alongside Andrey Rublev. On the sidelines in an interview with the Tennis Channel, the Russian player spoke about his Armenian roots and how he shares this similarity with Andre Agassi. Khachanov claimed that Agassi follows tennis religiously these days, which is unlike the perception that the American legend has created for himself.

Advertisement

Karen Khachanov and Andre Agassi met up for a gala dinner after the charity match at UCLA and it is where they had a memorable discussion for the Russian. Khachanov was quoted as saying –

“I was surprised that he’s much more into tennis than I thought. He’s following everyone and he knows everything about everybody. It was really interesting to chat with him because from a champion like him, to hear some advice is always great for myself to take and consider some changes.”

Advertisement

Andre Agassi, in his autobiography ‘Open’, had written the following about his relationship with tennis –

‘”I play tennis for a living even though I hate tennis, hate it with a dark and secret passion and always have.”

Agassi had said that how difficult he found it to remain motivated when training as a child and it is because of tennis that his relationship with his father was strained too. It was his father, who is Armenian, that made him take up tennis professionally. Because of the sport, Andre Agassi quit his education as well in order to train at the Nick Bollettieri Training Academy.

Andre Agassi met up with Carlos Alcaraz twice in 2024

Andre Agassi has been very active in the public eye in 2024. Agassi has already been to Australia twice, once for the Australian Open for the opening ceremony as well as some sponsor commitments.

Andre Agassi also met up with Carlos Alcaraz during the tournament. Agassi and Alcaraz also travelled around Las Vegas during the Netflix Slam in March 2024. Alcaraz claimed to have received lot of tips from Agassi, which has likely played a role from his revival in the Indian Wells 2024 tournament, which the Spaniard won. While the American legend continues to be full of praise for the World No.2.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old is the overwhelming favorite now to complete the coveted Sunshine Double at the Miami Open 2024.