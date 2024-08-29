Billionaire Heiress Jessica Pegula’s Video of Taking Subway in New York City Goes Viral

Apr 15, 2023; Delray Beach, FL, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) in the interview room after winning her match against Julia Grabher (AUT) in the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Austria at Delray Beach Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Pegula isn’t just winning on the court—she’s also winning over fans with her relatable, no-frills approach to life in New York City. In a recent video, Pegula revealed that she took the subway from her hotel, The Plaza, to Flushing Meadows for the US Open. This wasn’t just a one-off; it’s something she’s gotten quite comfortable with, especially since her junior tennis days.

Jessica Pegula’s family is worth billions of dollars, she’s a top 10 tennis player in the world & yet she still takes the subway. She’s #OneOfUs pic.twitter.com/CKc2Od1XMx — Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo) August 28, 2024



We all know that Pegula comes from a pretty affluent background, so fans were pleasantly surprised to see her going about her day like a commoner.

Recently, she’s been hopping on the subway to catch Yankees games too. Although that puts her in a bit of a tough spot since her husband is a Yankees fan, but her billionaire dad, Terry Pegula is a die-hard Detroit Tigers supporter.

She laughed about how her manager teased her for insisting on taking the subway. But after a nightmare car ride that took over an hour and a half to reach Flushing Meadows, she’s now firmly on Team Subway. Not only does it get her to the venue faster, but it also gives her extra time to warm up before hitting the court.

Apart from turning heads with her transport choices, Pegula’s outfit for the US Open 2024 has also grabbed eyeballs. Known for her stylish yet practical approach to on-court fashion, her look this year from Adidas is good.

As she heads into her next match, Pegula is guaranteed a solid payday, even if things don’t go her way. She has already secured a sum of $140,000, but would be undoubtedly aiming for more.

Pegula takes on fellow American, Sofia Kenin in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash on Thursday afternoon at the Louis Armstrong Stadium not before 1.25 PM ET. The match is set to be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN+ for viewers in the United States.