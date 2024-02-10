Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo’s Latest ‘Romantic’ Rendezvous Was Just One Page of Their Latest Sin City Adventures

In a world of unexpected friendships, Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo have a special relationship. The duo reunited recently in Las Vegas, with Ricciardo visiting Sin City for his team’s car launch event. Meanwhile, Allen was there to visit Sunday’s Super Bowl event. Appearing in an interview on the TV show ‘Up and Adams,’ Allen revealed how the duo came up with impromptu plans to hang out.

As seen in the video clip on X (formerly Twitter), Allen admitted he was with Ricciardo a day before V-CARB’s car launch. He further revealed that they would meet once again after Ricciardo was done with his duties. Fans of the duo got excited with the news, as they can’t get enough of the bromance between the two.

Ricciardo and Allen have similar likes and dislikes, aiding them in their friendship. Both of them like driving, and Allen revealed he drove to Vegas for the event, much like Ricciardo. Additionally, neither of them likes airports or flying, and avoid doing it as much as they can.

The interview also saw Allen speculate on what football position Ricciardo would excel in. Per the Quarterback, Ricciardo would do well as a Wide Receiver in the NFL. Further breaking the role down, Allen claimed the Honey Badger could be a “deep throw” guy, owing to his speed. He felt the Australian had enough speed in his legs to catch a deep field throw and secure valuable points for his team.

Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen are all the rage on the internet

Ricciardo and Allen first met each other at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix and instantly hit it off. Ever since, the two have been great friends and shower each other with their support.

Their admiration for each other is so obvious that commentator and actor Will Arnett once brought Allen as a guest to surprise Ricciardo during their commentary stint together. Allen was present at V-CARB‘s car launch event, where he once again ‘supported’ Ricciardo.

The support here was not only moral but also physical, as the NFL star helped the F1 icon get off the stage. Sitting at the edge of the stage, Ricciardo opened his arms wide for Allen to catch him.

Doing just that, Allen caught his buddy and put him on the ground. Ricciardo called the moment “scary” and “romantic,” while Allen claimed “trust and love” was on display via the incident.