“Just let the team members do their job!”: Red Bull manager reveals the moment when he asked Max Verstappen’s father to ‘take a step back’

Red Bull had to ask Jos Verstappen not to interfere with how the team functioned during his son Max’s debut season in 2015.

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut for Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) in 2015. He had a very promising rookie season, but there were rumours of a turbulent back-room relationship between his father and the team management.

His father Jos has been a mentor to him throughout his racing career and was very protective over how his son was treated by the Red Bull management. In particular, he suspected preferential treatment towards Verstappen’s then-teammate, Carlos Sainz.

According to Alpha Tauri team manager Graham Watson, the problem was not between the two drivers. It was their respective fathers, who were over-protective about their sons’ role in the team.

40 Dakar stage wins but the first one in history with a hybrid electrically powered car for @CSainz_oficial ! I know this one is going to feel special for him. A lot of hard work behind the scenes. Congrats! 💪 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 4, 2022

Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr. is one of the most successful rally drivers of all time, with 2 World Titles.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t experience it that way. Although both were very driven and the fathers actually much more,” Watson said in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“Funnily enough, I already knew Carlos Sainz Senior from my time in rallying. So I knew both fathers well. He was extremely driven and always looked a little suspicious if the other driver in the team was getting something his own son didn’t.”

Also read: Former Red bull driver spots why Lewis Hamilton struggled against Max Verstappen in 2021

Verstappen Sr. felt that his son Max was being treated differently

The Alpha Tauri boss went on to talk about Verstappen Sr.’s suspicions that the team favoured Sainz over his son. Watson feels that his insecurity arose over the fact that during his own F1 career, Benetton always preferred Michael Schumacher who was his teammate in the Dutchman’s debut season.

“I remember well that I had a clash with him in Barcelona, ​​which must have been during the winter test of 2016,” he continued.

“He learned about the way our men worked with the car and felt that it wouldn’t be fair at all. Then I was like: ‘hang on a minute.’ And I made it very clear to him that both drivers were getting the exact same treatment.”

“Jos also felt disadvantaged in his own career and certainly thought with Benetton that he was being treated unfairly. I’m not telling any secrets with that, that’s publicly known.”

Also read: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals timeline of contract extension talks with ‘Mr. Consistent’ Carlos Sainz

Max Verstappen was very unprofessional in his early F1 days, says Watson

Verstappen won the World Championship in 2021, after a colossal title fight with 7-time Champion Lewis Hamilton. He was always seen as a prodigal talent and he finally lived up to his promise last year.

However, according to Watson, the 24-year old was very unprofessional in his early F1 days. He added that most of it were due to his father micromanaging his career.

“Max really has the mentality: I will not allow the team to be built around my teammate.” he continued. ” The team will be built around me. Because of my years in the pit box, it may strike me more than others. But I clearly see Jos’s hand in that.”

How it started ↔️ how it’s going Took a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i2kplMU4NY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 14, 2021

“Jos was of course also used to having full control over Max’s career from the karting days.”

“When Max came to us, the team looked different than it does now. Less professional. Jos perhaps doubted whether our team was of the level to help his son further in F1.”