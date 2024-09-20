How F1 Drivers Prepare For Hot Races Like Singapore GP?

The Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is arguably the most physical race for F1 drivers on the calendar. Thus, all drivers undergo special training just to prepare for the night race on the streets of Singapore.

The humidity and the hot weather are the two factors that affect the F1 drivers the most during the race in Singapore. The track temperature is upwards of 40⁰C. Meanwhile, the fuel tank and a hot engine are right behind the driver in the car. This essentially makes the F1 cockpit a mini sauna for the drivers.

As the name suggests, the track is right beside Marina Bay, which means the humidity is often above the 70 to 80% mark. This causes the driver to sweat profusely and lose up to 4 kg of body weight in fluids.

The 4.94 km (3.06 mile) street track in Singapore has quick changes of direction with 20 corners, making it a long lap time-wise. Thus, drivers are unable to catch their breath for the two-hour duration of the race, and combined with the hot and humid weather it becomes a very physically challenging race for them.

However, there are different ways a driver prepares to contend with this heat. Many drivers start preparing for the Singapore GP during the summer break. The driver would spend a lot of time in saunas to replicate the hot and humid conditions. Charles Leclerc posted a picture in the sauna as he prepared for the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Other drivers would opt to exercise in the sauna to replicate the physical stress in humid conditions. Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez ride an exercise bike in the sauna. The Mexican driver even lifts weights in a controlled environment.

Tim Hauraney on Nailing the Apex podcast explained how George Russell wears about four layers of clothing before going on a run. He explained how the extra clothing traps the heat and emulates the conditions.

Hauraney further stated that drivers use ice baths in between sessions to recover quickly for the next session. The ice baths help extract the heat quickly from the body and get the muscles ready for another intense session. Even between sessions or during red flag interruptions, drivers are often seen wearing cooling vests to maintain their body temperature.

However, the 2024 Singapore GP will arguably be somewhat easier for the drivers. Heavy rain is predicted for all three days of the race weekend, making the conditions somewhat favorable for the drivers. Nevertheless, the rain poses yet another challenge for the drivers on the street circuit.