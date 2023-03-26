Millionaire Max Verstappen Goes Viral Pulling Off “Biggest Flex in F1 History” With His WDC Trophy

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Having your name etched on the glorious WDC trophy is a dream for every driver in F1, the juniors in the feeder series, and the children getting into their karts. An elite club to be a part of, Max Verstappen is only the 34th driver to be honored to hold and keep this trophy in the sport’s history.

While many of these multi-millionaire drivers prefer to keep their awards in special cabinets, rooms, or even in a shrine to their career, Verstappen is different. In a recent sim racing event, fans were shocked to see his special place for the WDC trophy.

After dethroning Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in 2021, and winning the championship with record-breaking points collected in a season, Verstappen honored his efforts by casually placing his trophy on his Red Bull mini-fridge next to his sim setup.

It’s safe to say fans had their jaws dropped over the nonchalance of it all. Just by the window, atop a small fridge filled with Red Bull cans, lies the biggest accomplishment in the world’s most prestigious motorsport.

Max Verstappen breaks the internet

The screenshot of the double champion was quick to make fans do a double-take. Dubbed the “biggest flex in F1 history,” they couldn’t believe their eyes.

Even Redditors couldn’t help but be in awe of the champion’s make-shift trophy cabinet.

The post even made its way to Instagram, where people were a little more critical. With comments like, “cost cap trophy,” “People who steal things always show it off” and “Lewis having 7 and not showing em off lol” flooded the post. Fans on the social media site were clearly unimpressed. However, it’s safe to say a majority felt otherwise.

While Verstappen took the dub on his trophy placement, his virtual racing curse hit again. Every time the F1 champion finds himself in the lead, an unforeseen glitch tends to rob his victory.

Once again, history repeated itself. Half an hour into the race, leader Max Verstappen took the lead until it looked like he collided with a GTP driver. However, there may have been a glitch because the footage shows a sizable gap between the drivers.

Regardless, the Red Bull star now faces an important race in Australia. So far, the Dutch Lion remains the championship favorite. However, with team tensions on the rise, it will be a cutthroat race to the season finale.