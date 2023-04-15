HomeSearch

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 15/04/2023

Kelly Piquet’s Daughter Adorably Hogs on Max Verstappen’s Livestream Leaving Fans Smitten - “You See P, They’re All Idiots”

Credits: Twitter

Red Bull star Max Verstappen’s recent live stream on Twitch went viral as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s daughter, Penelope, adorably took over the screen and left the fans smitten. In many of his live streams, the Dutchman has been seen babysitting little Penelope.

It started with the little child calling out to Verstappen to leave his video games and have a tea party with her. But when the 25-year-old asked for some time, P[as she is nicknamed by her mother], came to Verstappen and gave him a hug.

Verstappen could not help but hug her back as the Dutchman’s buddies on the live stream were awed. Pointing at his friends, Verstappen then told P, “You see P, they’re all idiots.”  In response to that, one of his friends shot back saying, “Hey P, the one you’re hugging is the biggest one.”

Max Verstappen is inexplicably loved by Penelope Kvyat

Multiple snippets have surfaced on the internet showing the beautiful relationship that Verstappen shares with his girlfriend’s daughter. The duo even have nicknames for each other as Penelope is always heard calling out to the Red Bull star as “Maxie” while Verstappen calls her “P”.

In the latest snippet, little Penelope could not hold back her love as Verstappen continued live streaming and playing games. The video showed Penelope running towards Verstappen to surprise him with a little peck on the head.

Feeling loved, Verstappen thanked the child for her affection and said, “So nice of you P.” Seeing that Verstappen enjoyed getting kissed by her, she did it a few more times and then ran away with a loud giggle.

Fans left smitten after witnessing the love between Max and Penelope

