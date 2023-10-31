“Know That Checo Will No Longer Be There”: Mexico Ready to Wave Adios to Home Hero Sergio Perez With Red Bull Seat Under Threat

F1 witnessed the audience’s excitement peaking last weekend, much like many racing events held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in the past. Interestingly, the majority of the spectators were Sergio Perez’s admirers, considering that the 34-year-old has frequently benefited from passionate home support. However, his season-long underwhelming performance has forced the fans to face the unsettling reality of what would happen if Sergio Perez stopped driving.

To put things into perspective even though Perez has the same car as the Dutchman, he is still vying for the P2 position. On the other hand, his teammate Max Verstappen had already won his third championship. Given this, the Mexican driver’s seat could be seriously jeopardized for the upcoming season, which would be a major setback for the Mexico GP organizers.

When asked by Motorsports.com about how Perez’s departure would impact the Mexican organizers Federico Rodriguez provided a few insights. He said, “We know that one day Checo will no longer be there. He’s our superhero. I know we’re going to suffer if we lose Checo. But we have to plan accordingly and take that into account.”

The managing director outlined the measures that he and the team want to take to preserve the race’s allure in the wake of Perez. He added, “We’re working to make sure that it’s not just about Checo, it’s about the whole sport.”

Considering there is just one race occurring in Mexico, Rodriguez stated that the organizers must make the event worthwhile for the spectators. He said, “There are a lot of Checo fans, but there are also a lot of fans of Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and some other teams.” Even if the managing director may have expressed his opinion about the post-Perez period, Papa Perez seems to have offered a different perspective.

Papa Perez expresses his optimism for Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 career

Sergio Perez has certainly had one of the toughest seasons prompting many experts and analysts to claim that his time in F1 is over. However, in the middle of this, Sergio Perez’s father, Antonio Perez, steps out and expresses his optimism about his son’s prolonged Formula One future. Papa Perez claims that Checo and Max Verstappen will undoubtedly be teammates for ten more years. Not only this, but the Mexican goes on to say that his son might also win a championship during those years.

Whether these assumptions go on to materialize or not certainly remains on time. Nevertheless, it seems calming to know that someone is looking out for Perez during these difficult circumstances. It is because, unfortunately, Perez’s 2023 season has been terrible following the Miami Grand Prix.

After the Miami Race Weekend, Perez’s troubles began as he was unable to qualify in the Q3 for five races in a row. In addition, the 34-year-old only scored five points from the Singapore to Qatar Grand Prix, giving Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to pursue the P2. While Checo was desperately attempting to break free of these embarrassing statistics, an even more sobering event awaited him.

In his home race, where teammate Max Verstappen maintained his unchallenged supremacy, the Mexican driver yet again failed to finish the race and earn any points. Perez’s problems seem to be limitless as he competes in the same RB19, where the Dutchman has won 16 races and claimed his third championship. Given that Ricciardo has finally found his groove, Perez will be under increasing pressure to deliver results in the final three races.