mobile app bar

“I’m Pretty Happy With How Close We Were”: Lando Norris Doesn’t Find Gap Against Max Verstappen Concerning

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I’m Pretty Happy With How Close We Were”: Lando Norris Doesn’t Find Gap Against Max Verstappen Concerning

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

After the first two races of the 2024 season, Max Verstappen has once again emerged as the favorite to wrap up this year’s championship. During the season-opening Bahrain GP, the Dutchman aced the competition, winning by a whopping 20+ seconds margin. At the Saudi Arabian GP, he rinsed and repeated as he got the pole and the race win. Despite the evident superiority of the RB20 and Verstappen’s alarming gap at the helm of it, McLaren’s Lando Norris doesn’t seem to be concerned with the three-time world champion’s current trajectory.

Motorsport Week quoted the McLaren driver as saying, “I don’t think it [Verstappen’s success] was concerning at all, honestly. Considering that they spent a lot of time developing and making a new car for this year, I’m pretty happy with how close we [McLaren] were to Red Bull.”

At the Saudi Arabian GP, Oscar Piastri (the lead McLaren driver in P4) finished almost 32 seconds behind Verstappen. On paper, McLaren may look miles off the pace, but comparing their situation to last year’s race, where Norris finished almost a minute behind the race-winning RB19, the Briton’s assessment of the team’s strides forward makes sense.

As things stand, the MCL38 looks comfortable in the high-speed corners. However, the RB20 boasts a lightning-quick straight-line speed and a properly balanced race car in the slower, more twisty sections of the circuits.

Can anyone catch Red Bull this year?

Red Bull is the only team that seems to have come to grips with this year’s regulations. With their exception, every team on the grid is suffering from some or the other gremlin, whether design-related or otherwise.

During last weekend’s race at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, the W15 was exposed for its still unoptimized aerodynamic package. In the middle sector, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton lost almost half a second per lap. In Bahrain, even Ferrari suffered reliability issues, as both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were nursing race-long brake issues.

The only hope the Red Bull rivals have is in the developmental race over the course of the season. However, with Red Bull’s advantage over the competition, any gains made by the others can easily be neutralized by the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

However, with the internal dynamics within the team playing out—with a potential internal power struggle that has disrupted the team from within—their rivals would hope for the Austrian team to falter as the season goes on.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these