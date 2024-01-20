Sebastian Vettel Once Revealed That He Was Mistaken as Daniel Ricciardo by Fans

Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in F1, Sebastian Vettel was once mistaken for Daniel Ricciardo. What is embarrassing is that the German had to go through this ordeal with his own fans. This is perhaps why he chose not to correct them and went along with the mistaken identity.

Advertisement

Vettel was playing a game of Jenga with Mick Schumacher when he revealed the incident. In a video uploaded by Formula 1 on YouTube in October 2021, the duo played the game while answering fans’ questions. In an interesting twist to the game, the Jenga blocks had questions written over them. Vettel recalled the incident of his mistaken identity as Ricciardo when one of the Jenga blocks asked him if he was ever mistaken for another famous personality.

Mick, on the other hand, admitted to not having encountered any such incident. However, when fans ask him if he is in fact, Mick Schumacher, he simply refuses. That, he said was something he learned from his dad, Michael. Vettel too talked about doing the same, albeit with a twist. Vettel would stump his fans by telling them he was Sebastian’s twin brother.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/midiaseb/status/1463683009811468289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the same video, the 4-time world champion also talked about his behavior around famous personalities. Vettel revealed that he does not get star-struck around celebrities. He did, however, confess to getting awestruck when he saw Michael Schumacher for the first time in person as a kid.

How close is Sebastian Vettel to Michael Schumacher?

Michael Schumacher has been one of the biggest influences on Sebastian Vettel’s life. The former Red Bull legend once talked about the 7-time champion being the inspiration behind him taking up motor racing.

He recalled how Michael was a national hero and was one of the most respected figures in Germany when he was growing up. That had a deep impact on Vettel, who became a fanboy forever.

Now that Michael has been recovering from his horrific skiing accident a decade ago, Vettel has taken up the mentor’s role for Mick. Many even refer to him as Mick’s godfather in motor racing. The 36-year-old stood strongly with the youngster when he hit a new low in life after his departure from Haas. His decision to join Mercedes as a reserve driver was also lauded by Vettel.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CMHPLeclerc/status/1658726992877953024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 4-time champion hung up his racing boots at the end of the 2022 season. He last raced for Aston Martin, who brought in Fernando Alonso to replace him in 2023. Currently, he is involved with the Germany Sail GP team as a co-owner. Vettel joined the team on 31 May 2023.