Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Rekindle Their Bromance With a Helicopter Ride; WATCH

A few days before the Australian Grand Prix weekend commences in Melbourne, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rekindled their bromance by taking part in a fun activity together. Despite being rivals on the track, the two are such great friends that they have been nicknamed ‘Carlando’.

Their friendship began when both were driving for McLaren in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Even though Sainz left the team and joined Ferrari in 2021, Norris continues to be good mates with the Spaniard.

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have a helicopter ‘date’ together

F1’s official Twitter handle reshared Instagram stories put up by both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris earlier in the day. The two could be seen taking an aerial tour of the Albert Park Circuit instead of having a track walk.

Since the use of bikes along the circuit has been banned, fans joked that Norris and Sainz chose to ‘fly over it’ instead. As per the new rule, drivers have been prohibited from using any means of transport (bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, e-scooters, etc).

@Carlossainz55 no bikes? Fine we will fly over it 🤣 — Ireth⁵⁵ | Welcome to the DCC (@__ireth) March 28, 2023

Cant use a bike. Lets use the chopper. — dan ryan (@dan_ryan09) March 28, 2023

Sainz and Norris have disappointing starts to 2023 season

Although Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris seem to be all smiles ahead of the Australian GP later this weekend, it is pertinent to note that both have had below-par starts to the F1 2023 season so far. Sainz has so far secured 20 points from the first two races and finds himself joint fourth in the championship alongside Lewis Hamilton.

On the other hand, Norris’ start to the 2023 season has been nothing short of disastrous. After finishing seventh in the championship last season with 122 points, the Briton finds himself last this season.

Norris has failed to score any points so far as he finished 17th both in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Both Sainz and Norris have struggled more this season as compared to before as both drivers’ teams have failed to produce a competitive car.