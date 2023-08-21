Two Days After Max Verstappen Flaunts His $3,000,000 Valkyrie, Mercedes Reveals Lewis Hamilton’s $2,720,000 Car in Special Colors

Two days ago, Max Verstappen went viral for dangerously driving his Aston Martin Valkyrie worth almost $3,000,000. Mercedes seem to have taken note of this and have since upped their game by unveiling their flagship AMG One worth $2,720,000, sporting the iconic W11 livery on their official Twitter handle.

The hypercar’s production began in late 2022, and the company declared it would make only 275 units. Seven-time world champion and current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton owns two of these cars, having gifted one of them to his father and former manager, Anthony Hamilton.

With this latest livery, the AMG One seems to be challenging the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which features a similar shade of green as present on the stripes of the AMG One.

Mercedes gives the AMG One a new image

Earlier on Sunday, the official Mercedes-AMG F1 News Twitter handle took things off track as they posted a small clip of their flagship road car, which sported the livery of their F1 cars. The Twitter handle took things further by adding the caption, “The Mercedes AMG One with the W11 livery is perfection.”

The car became an instant hit amongst the followers and people couldn’t stop praising it in the comments. The car, owned by Lewis Hamilton, among others, is also often touted as one of the best-looking road-legal cars in the world.

However, given Hamilton‘s misfortunes while owning luxury hypercars, the Briton might be wary of the $2.72 million car facing a similar fate.

Lewis Hamilton’s cars and their misfortune

Of the 275 units of the AMG One, only 274 remain because of an incident that took place earlier in 2023. The car was being transported in a closed trailer along the northbound road of the M6 motorway in Staffordshire, England. On the way, it caught fire, while it was being towed. Even though firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, all they could salvage was a burnt-down chassis.

Hamilton once, also crashed his custom Pagani Zonda. The Zonda 760-LH, named after the British driver, suffered the a similar fate by crashing in Monaco. Owing to the “terrible handling” of the car and a ‘partied out’ Hamilton, the car made “very light contact” with a stationary vehicle.

Even in F1, the W14 has not fared well for the 38-year-old. The car has not been anywhere near as fast as Hamilton would have liked. Its slow performances leaves him miles behind Max Verstappen, the top driver this season.