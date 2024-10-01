Lando Norris Ditches Loyalty to Richard Mille for a $200K Audemars Piguet Watch

Lando Norris often wears Richard Mille watches due to the brand’s association with McLaren as a sponsor. The British driver has several Richard Mille timepieces in his collection and sports many of them for promotional obligations in the F1 paddock. However, he was recently spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon that costs around $200k.

Per @insaneluxurylife on Instagram, Norris sported the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon which has a retail price of $152,500 and a market price of $200,000. It has a sandblasted blue dial with the flying tourbillon cage at the 6 o’clock mark.

The British driver was getting out of his car in Monaco when he had this watch on. Apparently, Norris also wore a similar watch to the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

The material of the watch strap is titanium and the dial has a diameter of 41 mm with a 10.7 mm thickness. The Audemars Piguet timepiece also has 50 meters of water resistance.

However, this is not the only non-Richard Mille watch in Norris’ collection. The McLaren man wears several watches from other brands even though his team mainly pushes him to wear Richard Mille.

Besides the above-mentioned piece, Norris also has another limited edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch. This one has a rubber strap and was limited to only 500 pieces.

While the rest of his collection is mainly dominated by Richard Mille pieces, Norris also has a Rolex in his collection. It is the Rolex GMT Master II which has a black dial with a “Pepsi“-themed outline and is completely of stainless steel.