“America is great for F1 and all but this is just embarrassing”- F1 Twitter cringes over the Americanization of the sport as Max Verstappen gets escorted to the podium by police

F1 Twitter cringes over the Americanised celebration at the Miami GP as Max Verstappen gets escorted to the podium by police.

F1 successfully organised its first ever Miami GP and left no stone unturned when it came to hyping up the event. However, it seems like they went a little too far as the winner of the race, Max Verstappen got escorted to the podium by police.

What an absolute load of toss. A police escort to the podium. Stop turning F1 into a circus.#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GTDcZsafBd — Judge Jack Russell (@jackrussjudge) May 8, 2022

That was not it. The drivers on the podium had to wear baseball helmets as they stood for their respective national anthems and trophies. The traditional champagne showers were joined by a huge confetti blast that stuck to the drivers.

The stage was also set right behind the Dan Marino statue at the Hard Rock Stadium. Marino is a former football quarterback and used to play for the Miami Dolphins.

F1 fans could not help but cringe over the unnecessary and excessive Americanisation of the sport.

Max Verstappen celebrates his win NFL style

The F1 officials got too engrossed in promoting the event in Miami that they probably overdid it. At least that’s how many fans feel as the Miami GP concludes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed the victory in the first-ever Miami GP followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in P2 and Carlos Sainz in P3.

I could accept everything up until the police escort and the helmets on the podium — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 8, 2022

The police escort was fun, but the helmets on the podium were a joke. A formula one podium is basically holy for the sport. It means a lot. You can’t just advertise another sport on it.

Imagine winning your first race and it’s your moment, and they’re just playing it for jokes — ✨Timo✨ (@MephistosChurch) May 8, 2022

As a non-American it’s just absolutely embarrassing to watch, just like most of the stuff they had to do there — Hiareth (@makeitgood44) May 8, 2022

It’ll be worse next year in Las Vegas, I’ll guarantee it — AMB (@AMB19390) May 8, 2022

