Lando Norris Gives His Verdict on Drivers’ Racing Talent vs the Potential of the Car – “It’s a Bit of a Shame”

In the ever-changing landscape of Formula 1, ongoing debates cover a range of topics. However, the current spotlight is on a fundamental yet contentious query, who holds more significance, the driver or the car? Intestinally, amidst a plethora of clarification, Lando Norris offered his perspective on this pressing question.

During a recent interaction with Tom Daley, the McLaren star faced a significant question about the balance between a driver’s role and the car’s impact on overall results. According to Norris, a great deal of results depend on the driver’s skill up until the racer reaches the top of motorsports. However, once a motorist gets to Formula 1, things start to focus more on the vehicles.

Apart from this, Norris also pointed out that one of the ways that Formula 1 differs from the junior divisions is that drivers have more flexibility once they join the teams in F1. As a result of this noteworthy distinction, Norris laments a little, though he also admits that sometimes this is just the way motorsports work. He said,

“ Everything is a big mix with a little bit of a shame, which is also just the way motorsport is sometimes.”

However, as the conversation advanced, Norris contributed an additional viewpoint by providing an uncertain ratio to the ongoing driver versus car debate. Reflecting on this, Norris remarked, “I don’t know what number would be 70-30 or 50-50.”

Interestingly, the McLaren driver also highlighted that in F1, where the car makes a significant difference, a driver’s biggest competition is often their teammate. Indirectly referring to Oscar Piastri, Norris said, “The most comparable thing between one driver is his teammate everyone knows that. I work with Oscar this year so that’s always the best person to compare to.”

For how long has the driver-car debate persisted in the sport?

In the world of motorsports, the long-running debate about the relative importance of the car versus the driver continues to exist. Interestingly, its roots go back to the days of Michael Schumacher‘s dominance. Starting in the early 2000s, the German legend’s back-to-back Formula One championships ignited the ongoing debate.

Ferrari’s success under Schumacher coincided with rumors that the team was building a superior vehicle, which worried major competitors McLaren and Williams. This speculation sparked a more general discussion regarding whether Schumacher’s domination was primarily due to his skill or the car’s technological excellence. Nevertheless, as the sport developed, several other champions also came under similar criticism, extending the continuous debate.

The criticism extended even to accomplished drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, subjecting them to scrutiny from experts and rivals. Unfortunately, the controversy still continues, especially with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen having a stellar period at the moment.

Tragically, there are still lingering doubts about whether Verstappen’s success is due mainly to his talent or to the revolutionary RB19. Regardless, it remains essential for F1 enthusiasts to grasp that not every era of dominance can be solely attributed to the car, acknowledging the considerable efforts drivers invest in achieving success.