Lando Norris Has Set the Bar High With This Dating Secret

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since September 2022, there have been a lot of eyes on Lando Norris‘ dating life because of his split-up with then-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. F1 drivers in general, face a lot of questions on this front, but the area that should be highlighted in this case is the Brit’s behavior during his dates. He recently proved that he is a true ‘gentleman’ during a casual Q&A session with his teammate Oscar Piastri.

The host of this segment first asked Piastri if he splits the check while out on a date, to which the Aussie agreed that he would ‘respectfully’ do so if the other party agreed. Norris, however, doesn’t agree.

When asked if it’s okay if the girl contributes on the first date or not, Norris replied, “Nope, I have prepaid.” By doing this he makes sure to avoid even having the awkward discussion regarding paying the check.

Luckily for Norris, his profession pays him handsomely enough to do this as many times as he wants. And maybe Piastri himself will develop the same habit moving on in his career.

Lando Norris is exposed for spoiling his friends

Having grown up racing together on an almost similar timeline, Norris has a great relationship with compatriot George Russell. As such, on the Mercedes driver’s birthday, he made a rare gesture. Norris, however, did not want it to be highlighted.

In the same segment involving Piastri, the host asked who is the “most likely not to pay on the first date”. Almost immediately, Norris put himself off this list, and the host didn’t need much convincing. That’s because he heard how Norris paid for Russell and all his friends during the latter’s birthday party. “Why do they tell you this? What is wrong with people?” Norris replied.

With this, Norris proves that he is a very generous human being. Money isn’t an issue, so he spends it not just on himself but on loved ones. What’s more, he doesn’t see the need to flaunt it around.

