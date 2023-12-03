Max Verstappen Doesn’t Care if He “Earns $2 Million or $100 Million” as Long as He Is Heard

Max Verstappen is a driver who is often perceived as blunt and has not cared much about pleasing the media. Verstappen’s constant criticism of F1 becoming a show rather than remaining a sport has led to a huge backlash, but the Red Bull star is unbothered. Now, he has come out to reveal that he does not care how much money he makes. All he cares about is to make his voice heard. He stated that he doesn’t care if he earns 2 million or a 100 million.

Speaking about this, Verstappen said as per The Telegraph, “I don’t care about how much money I earn. It’s about saying what you think and indicating what needs to be worked on in the sport.”

Following this, the three-time world champion further added, “It doesn’t matter to me whether I earn two million or a hundred million. I don’t care. I always want to give my opinion, that’s how I grew up, and that’s how we work as a team.”

Even though the three-time world champion extended his contract till 2028, he could choose to leave midway to pursue other things in life.

Furthermore, along with constant criticism of the sport, and its showboating in the United States (most recently in the Las Vegas GP), Verstappen also criticked the addition of sprint races, and inclusion of street tracks on the calendar.

Max Verstappen is the epitome of blunt interviews

Max Verstappen has never failed to amaze the experts, critics, and fans with his blunt take on anything related to F1. From saying he does not care how much money he earns to openly complaining against the top bosses of F1, Verstappen does not seem to know his ‘limit.’

In his statements, the Red Bull star also mentioned that the sport’s popularity has nothing to do with how much money Red Bull makes. This is simply because Red Bull was losing money prior to the budget cap era, and now doing the exact opposite.

Admittedly, Verstappen’s outspoken nature and his statements regarding the Las Vegas GP also scared Helmut Marko. Marko feared that Verstappen’s blunt opinions on the sport might push away the sponsors.

Moreover, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is a man who does not sync with Max Verstappen. The Danish driver is of the opinion that one must keep their opinions to themselves when the sport is making them money. However, for Verstappen, it is all about sharing his thoughts no matter what in order to grow and develop as a person.