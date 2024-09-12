Lando Norris Involved in High Speed Chase as Obsessive Fan Crosses Limits

McLaren driver Lando Norris was reportedly involved in a high-speed car chase in Monaco recently. The #4 driver was being followed by a fan which prompted him to take evasive action.

As it turns out, the fan who was chasing the Briton also happened to record the entire incident on tape. He later explained that he was just on his way home when he encountered the 24-year-old.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram by @f1gossippofficial, shows Norris trying to accelerate away from the intruding fan. However, the chasing driver was persistent enough to keep Norris on his toes.

The video clearly captures Norris’ apprehension and desire to get away from the fan — leading to some nervy moments on a narrow road with oncoming traffic. On seeing the video, several F1 fans showcased their support for Norris.

They slammed the invasive action of the fan, who chased the British driver and caused a dangerous situation for everyone involved. For example, one social media user commented, “I don’t like Lando, but they have no right to violate his privacy and make him feel that way because he deserves respect as a person.”

Charles Leclerc was also once a victim of fan harassment

F1 drivers are one of the most recognizable athletes globally. Naturally, with all the attention that they get, sometimes fans forget their boundaries. Similarly to Norris, Leclerc has also been on the unfortunate end of such harassment.

Last year, the Monegasque racing driver’s address and phone number were leaked and it led to his privacy being jeopardized. A swarm of fans even started camping outside his residence in Monaco — making the situation impossible for him to deal with on his own.

⁦Uuuuff! ⁦@Charles_Leclerc⁩ is literally pleading his fans to stop being creepy! pic.twitter.com/qW84zGemig — Tanish Chachra (@autoandvroom) April 9, 2023

In the end, the #16 driver had to take the help of the local police to make the fans go away. In the incident’s aftermath, he even came onto his social media accounts to urge the fans to respect his privacy and leave him alone.