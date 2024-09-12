mobile app bar

Lando Norris Involved in High Speed Chase as Obsessive Fan Crosses Limits

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Involved in High Speed Chase as Obsessive Fan Crosses Limits

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris was reportedly involved in a high-speed car chase in Monaco recently. The #4 driver was being followed by a fan which prompted him to take evasive action.

As it turns out, the fan who was chasing the Briton also happened to record the entire incident on tape. He later explained that he was just on his way home when he encountered the 24-year-old.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram by @f1gossippofficial, shows Norris trying to accelerate away from the intruding fan. However, the chasing driver was persistent enough to keep Norris on his toes.

The video clearly captures Norris’ apprehension and desire to get away from the fan — leading to some nervy moments on a narrow road with oncoming traffic. On seeing the video, several F1 fans showcased their support for Norris.

They slammed the invasive action of the fan, who chased the British driver and caused a dangerous situation for everyone involved. For example, one social media user commented, “I don’t like Lando, but they have no right to violate his privacy and make him feel that way because he deserves respect as a person.”

Charles Leclerc was also once a victim of fan harassment

F1 drivers are one of the most recognizable athletes globally. Naturally, with all the attention that they get, sometimes fans forget their boundaries. Similarly to Norris, Leclerc has also been on the unfortunate end of such harassment.

Last year, the Monegasque racing driver’s address and phone number were leaked and it led to his privacy being jeopardized. A swarm of fans even started camping outside his residence in Monaco — making the situation impossible for him to deal with on his own.

In the end, the #16 driver had to take the help of the local police to make the fans go away. In the incident’s aftermath, he even came onto his social media accounts to urge the fans to respect his privacy and leave him alone.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these