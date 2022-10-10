Lando Norris features alongside Pete Davidson and Nicki Minaj in $70 video game trailer

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris features amongst other stars in the launch video of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The trailer and Launch of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare happened yesterday. And we were able to spot a familiar face in the star-studded video – McLaren’s Lando Norris!

Call of Duty is one of the best-selling video game franchises ever. And the shooting and action-based game have sold over 400 million copies as of 2021.

Modern Warfare II will be a continuation of the 2019 game. It is set three years after the formation of Task Force 141. The game features missions to defeat a terrorist organisation and Drug cartel.

The game dropped a new music video and trailer for the 2022 game. The “Squad up” video features rapper Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, comedian Pete Davidson, Arsenal Footballer Bukayo Saka, and NFL star Jalen Ramsey alongside Norris.

Lando can be spotted at 1:05 drifting his McLaren and humming the verses of the song. The

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th. The game can be pre-ordered now for PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and PC for $70. However, the ‘Vault Editon’ will set back gamers $100.

Norris is a gamer at heart and regularly streams on his Twitch channel. Many young F1 fans adore the driver for his love for gaming and connecting with the fans through social media.

Lando Norris says ‘good game’ to Max Verstappen

Lando Norris only managed to salvage a single point from the 2022 Japanese GP. The driver finished P10 in a rain-soaked race.

Norris struggled in the Wet weather but was not disappointed with his performance. “One point is better than nothing. I think I was P14 or 15 on the restart so I’m happy. It’s one point, it’s not a lot,” said Lando.

Max Verstappen won the 12th race of the season and clinched his 2nd Championship. The Dutchman was rewarded the title after Charles Leclerc was demoted to P3.

Lando and Max are buddies off-track and regularly stream together. The two love gaming and can be spotted sparring against each other online.

That’s a wrap. Wasn’t the race we wanted, but we still had some fun. gg on the championship @Max33Verstappen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/A8Tk4I4C1X — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2022

Lando congratulated Max on his social media post saying, “GG on the championship.” He posted an old picture of the two after claiming the European Karting Championship victory.

GG is gamer’s speak for ‘Good Game’, which is used to congratulate your fellow teammates on a win or a good move. And who else but Lando would congratulate an F1 World Champion with a ‘GG!’

