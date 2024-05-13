Lando Norris Suggests Fan to Bring His Tank to Silverstone and Run over Max Verstappen

In a conversation on BBC’s Radio 1, Lando Norris interacted with a fan named David, who gave him a unique offer to get a ride in a tank. Norris was quite ecstatic about that prospect. However, the McLaren driver had a funnily ‘evil’ intention of running over his friend and rival Max Verstappen with the tank.

David first congratulated Norris for his maiden win in F1 at the 2024 Miami GP. He hoped that the Briton had many more wins to come. Post that, he said, “If you ever want a free ride in a tank and stuff, just give us a shout”.

On this, a surprised Norris replied, “I’ll just take it to Silverstone and if Max [Verstappen] is leading you can use it”.

Before this, the fan’s wife had tuned in to the call to reveal that her husband had got a tattoo of Lando Norris’ LN4 logo on his leg. This shocked the host, Greg James and Norris as they gasped over David’s fandom.

The #4 driver asked him what was his motivation to get this tattoo. David replied that as Norris was his “favorite driver”, he just went ahead with it. On this, James funnily commented that he was hoping it was the British’s face as well in the tattoo.

A ‘Lando Norris’ tattoo is becoming a trend

Greg James also made a pact with the fan, David, that he shall get a tattoo of Lando Norris’ face when the Briton wins a championship. David agreed to this, much to Norris’ shock.

The 24-year-old gave a fumbling response, requesting his fan not to have his face tattooed. However, it was a fun conversation and Norris appreciated David’s passion and love for him.

It’s not limited to fans where people are open to getting a Norris tattoo. Recently McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has also discussed the idea of getting a tattoo in tribute to the Brit’s first win.

The last time, when Brown got a tattoo after a win, it was Daniel Ricciardo, who broke McLaren’s nine-year-long win drought at the Italian GP 2021. However, McLaren yet again had to wait for a while before registering another victory in their bag. This time it might not take too long for the next win.