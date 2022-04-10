F1

“I made a mistake and that was it”- Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz looks back on a horror outing at the 2022 Australian GP

"I made a mistake and that was it"- Ferrari's Carlos Sainz looks back on a horror outing at the 2022 Australian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Chuck would DEFINITELY lick the beater!": Shaquille O'Neal ROASTS Charles Barkley's love for eating while baking brownies on the Late Show
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I made a mistake and that was it"- Ferrari's Carlos Sainz looks back on a horror outing at the 2022 Australian GP
“I made a mistake and that was it”- Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz looks back on a horror outing at the 2022 Australian GP

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had a disastrous Australian GP where his outing in Albert Park lasted…