Lando Norris Tells All on His “Not-So-Romantic” Time With Daniel Ricciardo and Their Fun and Forbidden Activities

Lando Norris is among the drivers who like to have the utmost enjoyment in life. On the Fast and Curious podcast, Norris talked candidly about one such incident. It’s surprising that his friend and rival on the track, Daniel Ricciardo, is also in the narrative. When the British driver was quizzed about how he spent his winter break, Norris revealed that he paid a spontaneous visit to Daniel Ricciardo in Perth.

He said, “I traveled a fair bit. I went to see Daniel out in Perth. It was a bit of a spontaneous move. Not romantic anyway, but just, I’m saying like, it wasn’t planned.”

The McLaren driver later added that, despite the extremely warm weather, his travel to Perth had been extremely cool. Norris further stated that it reached a temperature of up to 40 degrees Celsius in Western Australia. Following that, Norris contrasted his visit to Finland (which had -30 degrees) with Perth, pointing out how the two were completely different.

However, as the conversation continued, Norris answered the host’s question about what a typical day in Perth would be like spending with Daniel Ricciardo. To this Norris opened up saying that the duo initially tried to prepare breakfast together. Interestingly, Norris labels this as the day’s highlight. This is because Ricciardo and Norris prepared “poached eggs,” which the 24-year-old mockingly refers to as ‘some sort of eggs.’

Following this, Norris went on to discuss some shared activities he and Danny Ric carried out together. Those included swimming and engaging in ‘some gym and training’. However, as Norris was finishing up, he disclosed another pastime that he was not allowed to carry out. He said, “I probably shouldn’t say that because I don’t think I was allowed to do it, but a little bit of motocross.”

Lando Norris opens up on his real relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

Back in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were paired together at McLaren. At the time, it was assumed that Ricciardo, being a more experienced driver may beat the Briton comfortably. However, it turned out that Norris completely overshadowed the Honey Badger in both seasons of them being teammates.

As a result, there were rumors that Ricciardo’s misfortune behind the wheel at McLaren had caused animosity between him and Norris. The #4 driver came out to dispel any such misconceptions when the Australian driver left McLaren.

As quoted by The Race, Norris said that when he sees others attempting to portray his and Ricciardo’s relationship as one of animosity it just makes him angry. He said, “I hate that people think that because there’s not been one case where that’s been the truth.”

The Netflix blockbuster show Drive to Survive’s trailer was the source of all of this misinformation. A statement stating that Norris didn’t feel empathy for Daniel Ricciardo’s suffering was used in the official season 4 trailer. Even in 2022, the Briton made some remarks on Ricciardo and his circumstances, which the fans misinterpreted as well.

However, Norris clarified that his only intention was to be truthful. He said, “Being honest, because of some certain comments that I’ve said, when it’s regarding what it’s been like some things Daniel’s struggled with this car, and I’ve just been honest and said that it’s not my job to help him.”