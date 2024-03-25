Lando Norris Told Why He Isn’t Winning Any Races During Chicken Shop Date

Back in 2019, Lando Norris made his debut in F1 with McLaren, after acting as their testing driver since 2017. Since then, the British driver has been on the podium on 14 occasions, with 7 of them being 2nd-place finishes. However, a race win still eludes the 24-year-old, as he currently competes in his 6th full F1 season. Appearing as a ‘date’ on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s official YouTube channel, the host told Norris why he hasn’t been able to win a race yet.

It all began with Dimoldenberg asking Norris where he lived. Having replied he resides in Monaco, Dimoldenberg pointed out Norris’ convenience. She claimed the #4 driver could just step out of his home and arrive for the race.

In response, the Briton admitted he wakes up “a minute before I’m gonna drive.” Dimoldenberg savagely replied that perhaps that was the reason behind Norris not winning any races.

“Really? Don’t think you should be doing that. Maybe that’s why you’re not winning.”

Adding to the burn on Norris, Dimoldenberg presented him with a trophy. While handing it to him, she said that even though he had never come first in a race, he was the first F1 driver to go on a ‘date’ with her. Hence, the feat needed recognition. A sporting Norris happily accepted the trophy, remarking, “Aww, that’s cute!” The session ended right after.

A race win might not be too far away for Lando Norris

Following Max Verstappen’s DNF, the field was wide open for other drivers to vie for a race win. With Carlos Sainz putting in an incredible drive, Norris, once again, had no chance of winning. However, that doesn’t mean that the McLaren driver had a bad race. He kept his car under check at all times and did a great job of managing his pace.

Following the team’s instructions to Oscar Piastri to let Norris pass, the Briton made sure he justified the decision. The final stint of the race saw Norris rapidly close the gap on Charles Leclerc but ran out of laps to complete the maneuver. In the end, he finished in P3, nearly 30 seconds ahead of his teammate in P4.

Much of Norris’ performance had to do with McLaren improving their pace. They started the season on a low note in Bahrain, securing P6 and P8. However, the team made a strong comeback in Jeddah, with Piastri securing P4. The third race of the season saw them improve further and secure P3 and P4.

Norris continues to work hard to achieve a race win this season. Oscar Piastri even recently claimed that his teammate uses his (Piastri’s) success in F1 (the Qatar Sprint win) as a means to motivate himself. Thus, it further highlights the dedication by Norris to achieve success in his career.