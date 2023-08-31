Charles Leclerc Ready to Keep $198,500,000 in the Backseat as Ferrari Steps in as Biggest Priority

A few weeks ago, reports came in suggesting Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $198,500,000. However, with the race in Monza just days away, the Monegasque driver told Formula Passion his contract negotiations are not as important as bringing Ferrari back to its glory days.

Leclerc’s current contract runs out with the 2024 season. As such, the Italian outfit will be looking to iron out the details for a contract extension with the 25-year-old as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Leclerc, who is one of the most desirable drivers on the grid, has set his monetary goals aside as his team takes higher priority.

Charles Leclerc is not worried about his contract extension

During a press conference before the Monza weekend begins, Charles Leclerc talked about his team’s chances in their home race. He stated he hopes the team will be more competitive than last week and will work hard towards getting a podium finish. Furthermore, he also addressed his future with the team, as he set aside his financial gains in favor of taking Ferrari back to the top.

“Our priority is now on the car and not on my contract. It’s a topic we’ll address at the end of the season, I’m in no hurry to discuss it and my desire to win with Ferrari is known.”

Once again, Leclerc has shown his dedication and passion for the team he has loved since his boyhood. The 25-year-old aims to become a world champion, but he wants to do it wearing the colors once worn by the likes of Michael Schumacher.

There were rumors linking him to a possible switch to a team capable of winning him championships, but the 25-year-old rubbished all claims and said he’ll stay put at Ferrari.

Leclerc is not stepping away from Ferrari any time soon

ESPN recently reported Leclerc’s statements claiming he will not move away from Ferrari if there’s even a small chance of winning a championship with them. The Monegasque driver says his foremost dream is to become the world champion with Ferrari. The 25-year-old asserts the team’s goal is to be a contender for the top spot, and he will stick with the team for the journey.

The love Leclerc has for Ferrari is not a one-way street. The Prancing Horse is also keen on locking down their most loyal team member in hopes of reliving their glory days. The performances by Leclerc in the first half of 2022 had the team believing they had found the right path, and the team will hope to find the same path once more for the remainder of the season.